Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID

By NPR News
wuft.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany colleges are telling students to prepare for...

www.wuft.org

wuft.org

Alachua County School Board takes first step in long process to fill a key vacancy

The Alachua County School District does not currently employ a full-time language translator, even though it’s mandated by the federal government. Jackie Johnson, director of communications and community initiatives for Alachua County Public Schools, highlighted why access to translation services for all students is so important. At a school board meeting in October, Johnson said she received a call a few days prior to the meeting about a student considering suicide.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Hickory Daily Record

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant comes as a gut punch to schools that were hoping to relax safety measures this spring. Now, many are telling students to prepare for another term of masking, testing and, if cases get bad, limits around social life. Cornell University abruptly shut down all campus activities on Tuesday and moved final exams online after more than 700 students tested positive over three days. New York University has also gone remote.
COLLEGES
ravallirepublic.com

Star-Tribune

