Hamlet Police investigate shooting

FAIRMOUNT - Authorities say a man killed during a street shooting Thursday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3800 block of Brown Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 67-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
A woman shot and killed her boyfriend inside a Philadelphia home in what police say may have been an incident of self-defense. Police and medics responded to a home on the 300 block of West Ruscomb Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting inside the home. When they arrived they found a 36-year-old man whose body was halfway in the second floor bathroom while the other half was in the hallway. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday announced the recovery of a suspect vehicle similar to the one they were seeking in connection with the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita nearly a month ago.
The press conference held Monday afternoon by Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong began with a two minute and 13 second moment of silence, one second for each of the 133 victims of homicide in the city so far this year.
Armstrong went on to say that officers had recovered a car that was similar to the white...
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Brooklyn deli worker in the head was a regular at the bodega who was known to the owner and employees, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News on Wednesday. Officers were called to the bodega on Flatbush Avenue at the corner of Caton Avenue in Flatbush […]
DOVER - Jordan Lamonde, the man imprisoned in an infamous 2017 Rochester Planet Fitness beating case that stoked nationwide interest, has died at the age of 27. Dover Police told The Rochester Voice today that the Medical Examiners Office ruled his death a suicide. The beating that occurred in the...
Bridgeport police say a man who identified himself as Lucifer has been charged with murdering the grandson of a former Bridgeport City Councilwoman Denese Taylor Moye. It is the second time this month someone tied to Bridgeport City Council lost a family member to gun violence, and both incidents happened on the South End.
LAPD has arrested three suspects, including NCIS: L.A. actor Brandt Osborn, in connection to the death of model Christy Giles, who was drugged and dropped off at an L.A. hospital on November 13. Osborn was shooting an episode of NCIS: LA on Hollywood and Vine, when police showed up to...
OREGON - On December 10, 2020, Detectives from the Oregon State Police Major Crimes section responded to the H.B. Van Duzer Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County, Oregon, for the report of human remains discovered just outside the rest area. An individual walking in the area discovered the remains of a...
A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
Authorities in Florida found human remains Wednesday during the search for Andreae Lloyd, a pregnant, mother of two who was abducted while at her job as a caretaker. Authorities have not confirmed that the remains are Lloyd's, but she is presumed dead. Today, Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of Xavier...
Authorities have tracked down 19-year-old Kevon Clarke, who they say fired a stray bullet that killed a man as he was eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family. He is facing murder charges and related offenses.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays.
Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from.
“I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A North Highlands woman is in custody accused of killing her sister, who was found dead this week, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.
Sandra Lee Marquette, 59, is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail on one count of murder.
According to the sheriff’s office, the sister’s body was found in Marquette’s home along Rutherford Way early Tuesday morning. The sister’s husband told law enforcement he went to Marquette’s home to search for his wife when she never returned home.
He found his wife unresponsive inside and with extensive physical trauma. Deputies arrived to confirm she was deceased.
Marquette was soon identified as the suspect in the killing and was not home at the time the body was found. She was later located near the intersection of Jackson Street and Madison Avenue and arrested without incident.
Anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus woman was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in connection with the beating death of a man last week. Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus, was arraigned in Lynn District Court in connection with the Dec. 11 death of 26-year-old Michael Norton. Norton was found...
A 44-year-old state prison inmate serving 50 years to life for fatally shooting a 19-year-old in Fullerton died today following an apparent conflict with his cell mate, who also died, state officials said.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 7 house party shooting at a rental house in Sunnyvale, where a raucous teen party attracted police attention even before the shooting occurred. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced the arrest Thursday of 18-year-old Sean Andrew James Jr., a...
SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A Hollister man accused in the attempted murder of his father is facing charges in a fatal stabbing at a Sunnyvale park last year.
According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, an arrest warrant was signed last week for 26-year-old Jose Luis Salazar in the death of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez.
On the afternoon of August 15, 2020, Juarez was found with several stab wounds near a restroom at Baylands Park, located in the northern part of the city. Juarez was transported to Valley Medical Center in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
During the...
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two people have been arrested in a shooting that injured an innocent bystander in Santa Ana.
(credit: CBS)
Veronica Flores, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Anthony Valencia, 26, faces the same charge, along with attempted murder, after being arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting on Willits Street.
According to police, Valencia shot at a red SUV from an apartment complex along Willits Street at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Security video released by Santa Ana police show a gunman aiming over the top of a block wall at a red SUV driving northbound on the street, then rushing to get into a parked car with a companion. Investigators say the shooting was gang-related.
The gunfire instead hit a vehicle going southbound, and a woman in her 30s who was driving with her two daughters was hit in the right shoulder. The two girls were not hurt, but their mother was hospitalized for six days. She has since been released.
According to Orange County jail records, Valencia remains in custody, but Flores has been released. No further information was available.
Comments / 0