ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hamlet Police investigate shooting

By Staff Report
richmondobserver
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLET — Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shooting that sent the victim to a hospital....

richmondobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Man, 67, killed in Philadelphia street shooting, police say

FAIRMOUNT - Authorities say a man killed during a street shooting Thursday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3800 block of Brown Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 67-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman May Have Killed Boyfriend in Self-Defense, Police Say

A woman shot and killed her boyfriend inside a Philadelphia home in what police say may have been an incident of self-defense. Police and medics responded to a home on the 300 block of West Ruscomb Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting inside the home. When they arrived they found a 36-year-old man whose body was halfway in the second floor bathroom while the other half was in the hallway. Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Recover Possible Suspect Vehicle in Kevin Nishita Murder Investigation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday announced the recovery of a suspect vehicle similar to the one they were seeking in connection with the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita nearly a month ago. The press conference held Monday afternoon by Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong began with a two minute and 13 second moment of silence, one second for each of the 133 victims of homicide in the city so far this year. Armstrong went on to say that officers had recovered a car that was similar to the white...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Hamlet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

After Apparent Murder Suicides, Attorney Says Intensity Of Domestic Violence Increased Over Pandemic

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays. Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from. “I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Woman Accused Of Killing Sister

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A North Highlands woman is in custody accused of killing her sister, who was found dead this week, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday. Sandra Lee Marquette, 59, is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail on one count of murder. According to the sheriff’s office, the sister’s body was found in Marquette’s home along Rutherford Way early Tuesday morning. The sister’s husband told law enforcement he went to Marquette’s home to search for his wife when she never returned home. He found his wife unresponsive inside and with extensive physical trauma. Deputies arrived to confirm she was deceased. Marquette was soon identified as the suspect in the killing and was not home at the time the body was found. She was later located near the intersection of Jackson Street and Madison Avenue and arrested without incident. Anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Father Arrested In Sunnyvale Murder Case

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A Hollister man accused in the attempted murder of his father is facing charges in a fatal stabbing at a Sunnyvale park last year. According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, an arrest warrant was signed last week for 26-year-old Jose Luis Salazar in the death of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez. On the afternoon of August 15, 2020, Juarez was found with several stab wounds near a restroom at Baylands Park, located in the northern part of the city. Juarez was transported to Valley Medical Center in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital. During the...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS LA

2 Arrested In Santa Ana Gang Shooting That Wounded Innocent Mother Driving Nearby

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two people have been arrested in a shooting that injured an innocent bystander in Santa Ana. (credit: CBS) Veronica Flores, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Anthony Valencia, 26, faces the same charge, along with attempted murder, after being arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting on Willits Street. According to police, Valencia shot at a red SUV from an apartment complex along Willits Street at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Security video released by Santa Ana police show a gunman aiming over the top of a block wall at a red SUV driving northbound on the street, then rushing to get into a parked car with a companion. Investigators say the shooting was gang-related. The gunfire instead hit a vehicle going southbound, and a woman in her 30s who was driving with her two daughters was hit in the right shoulder. The two girls were not hurt, but their mother was hospitalized for six days. She has since been released. According to Orange County jail records, Valencia remains in custody, but Flores has been released. No further information was available.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy