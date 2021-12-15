ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Windjammers 2 Coming January 2022 for PS4, Xbox One & Switch

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDotEmu promises that Windjammers 2 will be released on January 20,...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Thunder Tier One Console Release Date: PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch

Thunder Tier One is out now on PC, merging top-down shooting with intense tactical gameplay. It’s a squad-based shooter best experienced with friends, but can you play it on console? While PC players are enjoying it, those on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are wondering when they can get their hands on it. Join us as we look at the Thunder Tier One console release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania Afterimage announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Developer Aurogon Shanghai has announced hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania Afterimage for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will launch in late 2022. Afterimage will support English, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) subtitle language options, as well...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Xbox One Switch#Dotemu#Xbox One And Switch
noisypixel.net

Puzzle Adventure ‘OneShot’ to Release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in 2022; Trailers Hints at New World

Dangen Entertainment announced that they will publish the Future Cat-developed adventure puzzle game OneShot on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022. The console port is in celebration of the game’s 5th anniversary after releasing on PC-via Steam in 2016. The developer has also confirmed that these console ports will feature possible new environments. The teaser trailer from the team shows the main character, Niko, in a different world that isn’t included in the PC release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One delayed on PS4 & Xbox One

Frogwares passes on Twitter know that Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will not be released for PS4 and Xbox One until the first quarter of 2022. Actually, this year’s detective adventure release should be across the stage on the two platforms. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One was released on November 16...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rune Factory 4 Special - PS4, Xbox One, and PC Launch Trailer

Rune Factory 4 Special, the remaster of the RPG life simulation game, is available now on PlayStation 4 (playable on PlayStation 5), Xbox One (playable on Xbox Series X|S), and Windows PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, the Another Episode DLC is included for free with all purchases. Rune Factory 4 Special opens with a young man or woman falling from an airship and landing in the town of Selphia. Appointed the local regent by mistake, the hero is charged with protecting the town and bettering the lives of its people. As the newly-appointed prince or princess, royal duties are fulfilled by issuing orders to help the town prosper, or by taking a more relaxed approach to governance by raising crops and helping townsfolk. Should some dungeon adventuring be on the day's itinerary, a vast array of weapons along with magic can be crafted or bought for battle against dangerous foes—companions or friendly monsters can also join to aid the player during their travels. And, of course, there's a huge cast of lovable townsfolk, including 12 potential suitors to woo and marry.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

When is the Super People PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release date?

Super People is one of the most popular games on Steam right now, so when is it coming to consoles? Players on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch are vying for the super-powered battle royale game from Wonder Games. As the game only expands its player base and gets even more hyped, when can console players finally try it out? We take a dig into Super People’s console release date.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gematsu

Redout II announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings have announced anti-gravity racing game sequel Redout II for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store). It will launch in 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. The fastest racing...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Sonic Frontiers coming Holiday 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

Get those chili dogs out your mouth, make sure you've got your rings polished, and strap those sneakers on – we've got more Sonic The Hedgehog coming to you soon. After we reported that Sega was about to announce a new Sonic game earlier in the week, it's finally happened: the newest game featuring the blue blur and friends has been debuted to the world.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Star Wars Eclipse Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Among many world premiere reveals at The Game Awards 2021 was a debut trailer for Star Wars Eclipse. The newest game to draw on the series’ extensive canon is being developed by Quantic Dream, best known for games like Heavy Rain. However, details on the upcoming release are still quite slim. When can we expect Star Wars Eclipse to release? Will it launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, or PC?
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch

After our latest look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at The Game Awards 2021, fans are wondering when the game’s release date will be. A Suicide Squad game has been in development in some form since 2010, though this one was revealed just over a year ago. We’ll look at when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch below.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Switch, PC, and PS4

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is heading to Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 17. Atlus announced the ports during The Game Awards today. The Arc System Works fighting game first came out back in Japanese arcades in 2013. Ports to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 followed in 2014. Arena...
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Sniper Elite 5 Announced; Launches in 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite 5, the latest entry in their long running sniper shooter series. Sniper Elite 5 will launch in 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. Players will once again play as elite marksman, Karl Fairburne and will be traveling to France in 1944.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Windjammers sequel coming to consoles and PC next year

Windjammers 2 is due out across consoles and PC next year, a sequel to the 1994 Neo Geo original. It's an arcade fantasy sports game that sees two players in head-to-head power disc throwing matches. The game has been developed by Dotemu, a French studio dedicated to retro games that...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Battle Brothers Coming to Sony and Xbox This January

If you haven’t gotten your winter fix of dark fantasy from the return of The Witcher, then you’ll appreciate today’s news. Battle Brothers: A Turn Based Tactical RPG is slated to bring more dark fantasy warfare to Sony and Xbox consoles this January 13th. Specifically, it’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Banjo-Kazooie’ is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in January

Nintendo has announced the next N64 title to come to the Switch Online library is Banjo-Kazooie. The platformer, created by Rare and originally released in 1998, will be available to play from January 2022 for all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members though an exact date has yet to be announced.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy