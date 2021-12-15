Windjammers 2 Coming January 2022 for PS4, Xbox One & Switch

Rune Factory 4 Special, the remaster of the RPG life simulation game, is available now on PlayStation 4 (playable on PlayStation 5), Xbox One (playable on Xbox Series X|S), and Windows PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. Additionally, the Another Episode DLC is included for free with all purchases. Rune Factory 4 Special opens with a young man or woman falling from an airship and landing in the town of Selphia. Appointed the local regent by mistake, the hero is charged with protecting the town and bettering the lives of its people. As the newly-appointed prince or princess, royal duties are fulfilled by issuing orders to help the town prosper, or by taking a more relaxed approach to governance by raising crops and helping townsfolk. Should some dungeon adventuring be on the day's itinerary, a vast array of weapons along with magic can be crafted or bought for battle against dangerous foes—companions or friendly monsters can also join to aid the player during their travels. And, of course, there's a huge cast of lovable townsfolk, including 12 potential suitors to woo and marry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO