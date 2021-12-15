ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

VOTES Act Seeks to Overhaul State Electoral System

 5 days ago

HYANNIS – Voting rights organizations are pushing for the approval of a new bill that would assure and expand rights for voters across the state. The VOTES Act has been endorsed by over 100 organizations throughout...

Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. Senators including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, Abrams’ close ally, have been arguing in recent days that the Senate must […]
Hong Kong votes in overhauled “patriots”-only election

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong holds an overhauled “patriots”-only legislative council election on Sunday that critics say is undemocratic and in which the government is keen to mobilise voting to show the poll’s legitimacy. Officials have worked to boost turnout, fearing a weak showing could...
#Voting Rights#Early Voting#Voter Registration#Electoral System
Assembly of Delegates Finance Committee Tackles Police Academy Deficit

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Standing Committee on Finance is wrestling with the over $150,000 Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy deficit, though is moving cautiously. “When all is said and done, the actual deficit—which included the cash deficit, the amounts and warrants payable and encumbered vouchers...
WNC’s state lawmakers reflect amid electoral uncertainty

It was billed as a wrap-up of a busy year for Western North Carolina’s state legislative delegation. But much of the Dec. 10 gathering hosted by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce wound up being devoted to the future of the General Assembly — a future that, following a Dec. 8 order by the North Carolina Supreme Court, faces many unknowns.
Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
Pennsylvania Senate moves to overhaul probation system

The bill aims to limit the length of probation sentences and the circumstances under which a non-violent offender on probation can be sent to jail, part of a nationwide reconsideration of probation and parole measures. The Associated Press. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday approved legislation to overhaul how...
Not good for Dems: Stephanie Murphy's decision to retire should alarm House Democrats. It's not like other recent retirement decisions.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas): Served since 1993 and dean of the Texas congressional delegation. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.): Served since 2004 and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.): Served since 2008 but served as a congressional aide back in the 1970s. It's also brutal...
Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill last week appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. Adding to this, West Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday said he was […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.The West Virginia senator’s brazen announcement, delivered on “Fox News Sunday” after only a cursory heads-up to the president’s staff, potentially derails not only Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” but sparks fresh questions over passing voting rights legislation and potentially other significant bills that would require his vote in the 50-50 Senate. Republicans heralded Manchin for a maverick move...
CONGRESS & COURTS

