Roche launches the first infectious disease tests and cobas omni Utility Channel for use on the cobas 5800 System in countries accepting the CE Mark

By Roche
The Press
 6 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the first infectious disease tests on the cobas® 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. These include cobas® HIV-1, cobas® HBV, cobas® HCV, cobas® HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative, and...

massdevice.com

BD expands COR system to include new instrument for infectious disease testing

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it expanded its BD COR system to include a new MX instrument for testing for infectious diseases. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey–based BD’s COR system now includes an MX instrument for high-throughput molecular testing for sexually transmitted infections, with the new instrument and its first test for such infections receiving CE mark approval in Europe.
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Roche receives CE mark for saliva-based COVID-19 test

The company continues to develop testing options that deliver accurate detection and correctly identify SARS-CoV-2 mutations to help patients and healthcare providers manage the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Roche today announced that its cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE mark for the use of saliva samples in the detection of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Roche receives CE mark for the use of saliva samples with cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test on cobas 6800/8800 Systems

- Saliva sample collection is an easy, non-invasive and convenient testing experience for patients who can self-collect their saliva sample. - Roche continues to develop testing options that deliver accurate detection and correctly identify SARS-CoV-2 mutations to help patients and healthcare providers manage the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec....
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

Roche to launch SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test in Countries Accepting the CE Mark to Enable Rapid Differentiation of Viral Respiratory Infections

Roche announced its plans to launch the SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test for professional use in markets accepting the CE Mark by the beginning of January. Roche also intends to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2022. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

ScribeConnect Launches the First Online Scribe Training and Management Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScribeConnect, LLC, one of America's leading providers of medical scribe services, announced today the industry's first and only medical scribe software platform designed to enable and assist healthcare organizations to implement and run their own internal medical scribe program. Medical scribe services have...
SOFTWARE
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
The Press

The Press

