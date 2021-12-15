Space travel, electric cars, Iron Man: The incredible life of Elon Musk

Elon Musk is once again impacting crypto markets with a Tweet. Musk indicated that Tesla may be testing Dogecoin as an accepted currency for some “merch.”. Of course in the few hours following the Tweet, Doge has rocketed in value. As of this writing, Dogecoin is up over 20% in a sea of red. Bitcoin continues to sink and Ethereum founders yet the mighty Doge has bucked today’s trend (so far).

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO