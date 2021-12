Hometown: Cairo, Egypt (currently living in Queens, New York) As a child, I always really enjoyed the idea of sports—watching them, playing them, reading about them. I used to competitively swim for a few years when I was 7, and I also did karate. Around that time, I watched runners compete in the Olympics, and when I saw them crossing the finish line, they had the biggest smiles on their faces like they were on top of the world. Right then and there I knew I wanted to experience that feeling one day.

