BOSTON (CBS) – With Christmas just five days away, you are officially almost out of time to send your holiday gifts. All standard ground shipping deadlines have already passed. For UPS, Tuesday is the deadline for the 3-day select service if you are shipping in the U.S. If you are using FedEx, Wednesday is the last day for two-day shipping. You can send things Overnight Express or Priority Overnight as late as Thursday. Thursday is also the deadline for Priority Mail Express with the U.S. Postal Service. According to online deal finder RetailMeNot, about 70 percent of shoppers still have some last minute...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO