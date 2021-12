The Rivian R1T is the first electric pickup truck to hit the market and has been named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. The publication judged some of this year’s best pickup trucks based on six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function. The R1T excelled in all categories and joins the Lucid Air as Motor Trend’s Car of the Year and the Genesis GV70 as the SUV of the Year.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO