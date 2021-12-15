The Romantic Illinois Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend
By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
5 days ago
A cozy inn or bed and breakfast provides an ideal place for a romantic getaway in Illinois, especially on a chilly weekend. Once home to a steamboat captain, The Steamboat House Bed & Breakfast in Galena not only has a historic ambiance but cozy, comfortable, well-appointed rooms perfect for snuggling with your loved one.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Are you ready for a romantic getaway in Illinois? To book your stay, visit The Steamboat House Bed & Breakfast website and follow the Facebook page.
What’s your favorite cozy, romantic place to spend the night? Tell us in the comments.
Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger,...
WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday defended his decision to quash negotiations over President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, stating that he was at his “wit’s end” in talks with the White House. In a lengthy radio interview, Manchin suggested that he...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end her civil investigation into his business practices. In the lawsuit, filed two weeks weeks after James requested that Trump sit for a Jan. 7 deposition, Trump alleges the investigation has violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”
Beijing — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
Royal Caribbean said Monday that 48 guests and crew members on the Symphony of the Seas — the world's biggest cruise ship — have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Royal Caribbean, 48 people out of 6,091 on the ship during the Dec. 11 sailing came back positive for the coronavirus after contact tracing.
The quiet scenes at the polling stations spoke volumes. Entrances at some of Hong Kong’s 630 voting sites were empty on Sunday as the Chinese territory held an election for its legislature in which none of the pro-democracy parties were represented. Others had just a few people lining up...
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died on Sunday at the age of 76, the Isakson Initiative announced. “It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76. Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support,” it said on the former senator's Twitter page.
A staff member at a Washington, D.C. elementary school allegedly asked students to re-enact the Holocaust last week. The incident is now being investigated and that staff member has been placed on leave, according to D.C. Public Schools. The district "received a report of a classroom of students receiving a...
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday announced that his cabinet approved a travel ban to the U.S. due to rising concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to reports. The Jerusalem Post reported that the measure needs approval by the Knesset Law and Constitution and Health...
Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
Comments / 1