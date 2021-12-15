The Romantic Illinois Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

A cozy inn or bed and breakfast provides an ideal place for a romantic getaway in Illinois, especially on a chilly weekend. Once home to a steamboat captain, The Steamboat House Bed & Breakfast in Galena not only has a historic ambiance but cozy, comfortable, well-appointed rooms perfect for snuggling with your loved one.

The Gothic Revival-style Steamboat House was built in 1855 by Daniel Smith Harris, a steamboat captain. He was a notable figure in town having built the first-ever steamboat in Galena.

Today, The Steamboat House is an exquisite bed and breakfast featuring five guest rooms, each with its own private bathroom. Throughout this 7,000-square-foot manse, the architectural detailing remains relatively unchanged since it was built.

Cozy spots including parlors, a billiard room, and a formal dining room can be found throughout. Find a spot to lounge in whether inside on a cold night or outdoors on the wraparound porch or screened-in gazebo on warmer days.

Among the five guest rooms, the Viola, Amanda, and Lene Rooms are large and each has a view of the garden. Sleep comfortably on a queen bed and enjoy the fire roaring in your very own fireplace.

The Bess Room not only has its own fireplace but a private screened-in porch with a table and chairs as well. If it's warm enough outside, spend some time on the porch reading, relaxing, or enjoying your morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening with your significant other.

The largest room is the Elsie Room, elegantly furnished with a queen-sized sleigh bed and serene woodland views.

Breakfast is served with your stay. Whether it's a homemade bacon cheddar scone served with fruit, a plate of French toast, or some other delectable offering, you're guaranteed to love it as much as your stay!

