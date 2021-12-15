ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Romantic Illinois Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Illinois
 5 days ago

A cozy inn or bed and breakfast provides an ideal place for a romantic getaway in Illinois, especially on a chilly weekend. Once home to a steamboat captain, The Steamboat House Bed & Breakfast in Galena not only has a historic ambiance but cozy, comfortable, well-appointed rooms perfect for snuggling with your loved one.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvwrj_0dNHsofs00
The Gothic Revival-style Steamboat House was built in 1855 by Daniel Smith Harris, a steamboat captain. He was a notable figure in town having built the first-ever steamboat in Galena.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVO7m_0dNHsofs00
Today, The Steamboat House is an exquisite bed and breakfast featuring five guest rooms, each with its own private bathroom. Throughout this 7,000-square-foot manse, the architectural detailing remains relatively unchanged since it was built.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A781F_0dNHsofs00
Cozy spots including parlors, a billiard room, and a formal dining room can be found throughout. Find a spot to lounge in whether inside on a cold night or outdoors on the wraparound porch or screened-in gazebo on warmer days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAkgd_0dNHsofs00
Among the five guest rooms, the Viola, Amanda, and Lene Rooms are large and each has a view of the garden. Sleep comfortably on a queen bed and enjoy the fire roaring in your very own fireplace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMAZS_0dNHsofs00
The Bess Room not only has its own fireplace but a private screened-in porch with a table and chairs as well. If it's warm enough outside, spend some time on the porch reading, relaxing, or enjoying your morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening with your significant other.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DwZl_0dNHsofs00
The largest room is the Elsie Room, elegantly furnished with a queen-sized sleigh bed and serene woodland views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4Vwa_0dNHsofs00
Breakfast is served with your stay. Whether it's a homemade bacon cheddar scone served with fruit, a plate of French toast, or some other delectable offering, you're guaranteed to love it as much as your stay!

Are you ready for a romantic getaway in Illinois? To book your stay, visit The Steamboat House Bed & Breakfast website and follow the Facebook page.

What’s your favorite cozy, romantic place to spend the night? Tell us in the comments.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end her civil investigation into his business practices. In the lawsuit, filed two weeks weeks after James requested that Trump sit for a Jan. 7 deposition, Trump alleges the investigation has violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Tennis star Peng Shuai appears in video denying earlier claim of sexual assault by Chinese government official

Beijing — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Galena, IL
Lifestyle
City
Galena, IL
The Hill

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died on Sunday at the age of 76, the Isakson Initiative announced. “It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76. Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support,” it said on the former senator's Twitter page.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast
Fox News

Israel moves to ban travel to US due to omicron variant concerns

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday announced that his cabinet approved a travel ban to the U.S. due to rising concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to reports. The Jerusalem Post reported that the measure needs approval by the Knesset Law and Constitution and Health...
WORLD
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy