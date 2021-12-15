Board of Supervisors Public Hearing

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – After each new census, every county in California is obligated by law to re-evaluate its political districts. The Board of Supervisors just approved the new boundaries in Marin and it may result in more political clout for Latinos in the county.
The story begins at San Quentin Prison. The state recently decided that inmates living there should be considered residents of the place they last lived, not San Rafael. So the city’s population dropped by several thousand people.
“And that really made District 4 under-represented,” said Marin Assistant County Administrator, Dan Eilerman. “So, that’s where we really focused,...
Comments / 0