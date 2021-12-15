Board of Supervisors Public Hearing

WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Board held a public hearing for Corridor Forward: The I‑270 Transit Plan on December 9. The draft plan proposes a near-term transit network of dedicated bus lanes known as the Corridor Connectors that build on existing master planned projects, including the MD 355 and Veirs Mill Road Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects, to serve communities and employment centers along the I‑270 corridor. Additionally, Corridor Forward includes an ambitious long-term recommendation for an extension of Metrorail’s Red Line to further expand transit options along the I‑270 corridor. This Draft Plan re-envisions the master planned Corridor Cities Transitway (CCT) as the Corridor Connectors, a network of more buildable dedicated bus lanes which connect I‑270 corridor communities to the county’s existing and planned rapid transit network.

