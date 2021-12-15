ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce vs ServiceNow

By Serguei Solokhine
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to contenders for the best CRM software, we compared Salesforce vs ServiceNow to see which comes out on top. In the analysis below, we've compared Salesforce against ServiceNow based on a shared set of metrics to determine an overall winner. We also reviewed use cases where each platform...

www.techradar.com

The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Salesforce Administrator

The GroundTruth Project is an award-winning, independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. Our mission is to advance sustainable, innovative, and equitable journalism that serves under-covered communities worldwide through on-the-ground reporting, GroundTruth is home to Report for America, a national service program recently recognized as a Top Six Finalist and a scalable, sustainable solution to the crisis in local news by the MacArthur Foundation’s 100&Change competition. In 2021, we also launched a new global initiative, Report for the World, working with local partners in India, Nigeria and Brazil.
JOBS
washingtonexec.com

ServiceNow Added to Leidos Alliance Partner Petwork

Science and technology company Leidos has added ServiceNow to the Leidos Alliance Partner Network, which drives innovation through a network of technology companies and leverages its supplier base to solve customer problems. By adding ServiceNow to LAPN, Leidos is expanding its offerings and broadening its next-generation solutions, said Leidos Chief...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Salesforce snaps up Narrative Science in analytics push

Salesforce has announced that it has acquired the data storytelling company and Tableau partner Narrative Science for an undisclosed sum. For those unfamiliar, Narrative Science's journey started a decade ago with the simple mission “to help everyone understand and act on data through the power of data storytelling”.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Synoptek Acquires ServiceNow ITSM Partner Rapid Technologies

Synoptek, a global IT consulting firm and Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has acquired Elite ServiceNow partner Rapid Technologies. The deal reinforces a growing worldwide trend that matches MSPs (managed IT services providers) with ServiceNow consulting, deployment and management expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Service#Saas#Crm#Salesforce Service Cloud#Customer Workflows
aithority.com

DigitSec Announces Partnership And Integration With Copado DevOps Platform For Comprehensive Salesforce Security

DigitSec, provider of the patented SaaS Security Scanner, the most comprehensive security testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, announced a partnership with Copado, the leading DevOps platform. DigitSec S4 now integrates with Copado DevOps to help customers find and fix security vulnerabilities before deployment. DigitSec complements existing Copado DevSecOps functionality by...
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

Salesforce’s MuleSoft Unit Is Going Through a ‘Rough Patch’

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. is grappling with a sales-growth slowdown and a wave of high-level departures at MuleSoft, raising concerns the business won’t continue to produce the gains it has generated since the software maker bought the company for $5.67 billion in 2018. MuleSoft, which helps customers connect their...
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

Dreampass from Salesforce makes vaccine verification easy for in-person events

Trust, vaccinations and education are key to combating COVID-19, according to Salesforce's chief medical officer. Salesforce's new event management service prioritizes science and vaccination. Additional Dreampass features, coming in January, make it easy to communicate COVID-19 protocols and check the health status of each attendee via a QR code. Dreampass...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebProNews

Intelus, Founded by Former Microsoft & Salesforce Execs, Tackles No-Code AI

Intelus has emerged from stealth, hosting an open beta for companies interested in its no-code, Machine Teaching platform. Big data has become one of the hallmarks of modern business, with companies of all sizes relying on data to make decisions, reach new customers and retain existing ones. Unfortunately, making use of data can be a challenge on both ends of the spectrum. Small companies don’t often have the datasets they need, or processing power to make use of them, while large companies struggle to scale and respond to the data they do have.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Salesforce Executive Joins ActiveCampaign as Chief People Officer

ActiveCampaign, the leader in customer experience automation (CXA), has appointed Michael Rico as its first Chief People Officer. In this role, he will lead talent acquisition and business partnership teams, champion DEI, advance learning and development, and foster an award-winning workplace culture for this rapidly growing SaaS unicorn. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

DigitSec partners with Copado to minimize security risks for Salesforce development teams

DigitSec S4 now integrates with Copado DevOps to help customers find and fix security vulnerabilities before deployment. DigitSec complements existing Copado DevSecOps functionality by bringing comprehensive security testing earlier in the development cycle, leveraging the full DevOps capabilities of Copado,. Users can enable code scanning by developers and admins to...
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Salesforce Thrives With An Open Mindset

My thesis is that Salesforce (CRM) continues to have nice long-term prospects given their open mindset and collaborative thought process. In the 3Q22 call, Co-CEO Marc Benioff had good things to day about Bret Taylor’s promotion to Co-CEO:. Well, Bret, when I first met you, you were at Google....
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

oak9 integrates with ServiceNow to secure application infrastructure for customers

Oak9 recently launched a workflow integration with ServiceNow, a digital workflow management platform, to help ensure security in the application infrastructure of oak9 customers. Customers can now get alerts and fixes to security design gaps from oak9 within ServiceNow’s help desk and workflow management platform. Developers are notified of any...
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Salesforce, Zoom lead $580M investment in call center software company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) have invested in software provider Genesys Cloud Services, helping the company raise $580 million at a $21 billion valuation. The venture arms of Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW) participated in the funding, while Zoom (ZM) directly invested in Genesys, which makes software for...
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

EY and ServiceNow combine forces to build automation solutions for the financial industry and a $1B business

The two companies also plan to expand EY's neurodiversity efforts and build a ServiceNow Neurodiversity Delivery Center. EY and ServiceNow are expanding an existing partnership to bring cloud solutions and more automation to the tax and finance industry, the companies announced this week. The companies also plan to take on the tech labor shortage by opening up more training opportunities to neurodiverse individuals. EY expects the partnership to support a $1 billion business by 2025.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Salesforce Has a Co-CEO...Again

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Strong results in the third quarter (Q3) are overshadowed by...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ServiceNow Named A Leader In Digital Process Automation

ServiceNow received highest possible scores in both vision and strategy and planned enhancements criteria. ServiceNow the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation (DPA), Q4 2021. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its Creator Workflows, which offers a dedicated digital process automation platform for customers looking to drive innovation at speed using low-code.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Informa Zephyr Announces Salesforce Cloud Integration Via AppCrown

Powerful AppCrown technology makes integration seamless, without code, no manual input and within 24 hours. Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc and a recognized leader in providing data, insight and analysis to investment professionals and financial advisors via their Zephyr financial services platform, has partnered with AppCrown, making it possible to fully connect Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems with Zephyr technology.
SOFTWARE
dbusiness.com

Ford Launches VIIZR, a Field Service Tool Built on Salesforce

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced the launch of VIIZR, a new field service tool built on Salesforce designed to meet the needs of small business owners such as plumbers, electricians, and heating and ventilation technicians. VIIZR is designed to help small businesses simplify key commercial activities such as...
DEARBORN, MI
aithority.com

NETSCOUT Integrates With ServiceNow, Providing Enhanced Visibility Into Service Triage

New app integration enables a seamless view between NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE and ServiceNow® ITOM, reducing time spent on service tickets. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE service assurance solution with ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Marketing vs sales: what's the difference?

When thinking about marketing vs sales, it's easy to assume they're the same thing. However, marketing focuses on developing a message that attracts customers, while sales work to turn those potential customers into paying ones. The best CRM software ties together the customer data gained from marketing with the entire sales journey, from start to finish, so you can track the results.
ECONOMY

