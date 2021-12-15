Salesforce vs ServiceNow

The GroundTruth Project is an award-winning, independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. Our mission is to advance sustainable, innovative, and equitable journalism that serves under-covered communities worldwide through on-the-ground reporting, GroundTruth is home to Report for America, a national service program recently recognized as a Top Six Finalist and a scalable, sustainable solution to the crisis in local news by the MacArthur Foundation’s 100&Change competition. In 2021, we also launched a new global initiative, Report for the World, working with local partners in India, Nigeria and Brazil.
Comments / 0