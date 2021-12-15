ShuttleOne Launches Metachain To Break The Barriers of Fragmented Blockchain Networks
ShuttleOne, a blockchain-based fintech company, has launched a self-developed Metachain to scale cross-chain compatibility in the blockchain industry. With the Metachain, ShuttleOne aims to enable different blockchains to communicate with one another without relying on intermediaries. The advent of blockchain technology gives enthusiasts the impression that it will solve fragmentation issues...www.newsbtc.com
Comments / 0