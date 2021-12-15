ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

ShuttleOne Launches Metachain To Break The Barriers of Fragmented Blockchain Networks

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShuttleOne, a blockchain-based fintech company, has launched a self-developed Metachain to scale cross-chain compatibility in the blockchain industry. With the Metachain, ShuttleOne aims to enable different blockchains to communicate with one another without relying on intermediaries. The advent of blockchain technology gives enthusiasts the impression that it will solve fragmentation issues...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

The Blockchain that Brings Privacy to the Masses

In 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto released Bitcoin unto the world, and with it, a technology with the potential to define the next century: blockchain. As a default, blockchains secure transactions with a level of privacy exceeding that which is achievable through centralized payment networks. Consensus mechanisms such as Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) provide methods for decentralized consensus, allowing cryptocurrency networks to settle transactions without a centralized authority.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchains#Currency#Shuttleone#Fintech Company#Matic
NEWSBTC

AAX Provides Strategy Update to Its Community

Thor Chan, the former AAX CEO, becomes a member of the Board of Directors. Board will oversee company operations during its search for a new CEO. AAX reiterates that it is seeking a license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Expansion into European markets planned for 2022. Outlines vision to...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Phenom Metaverse – The New Stage of Global Digital Era

The Phenom team, who have brought to life the Phenom Ecosystem, introduces the Phenom Metaverse that will unite multiple tools and industries. The development of this revolutionary virtual universe has already begun, and the release is scheduled for 2022. Augmented and virtual reality is projected to be one of the...
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Could Crypto Adoption Represent a Compliance Opportunity for Banks?

2021 was when Bitcoin became a trillion-dollar asset class and appears to have become a tipping point for institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. A recent survey carried out by Nataxis Investment Managers found that 28% of institutions had already invested in crypto, while nearly a third plan to increase their cryptocurrency allocations.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Metaverse Race Continues: Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Registers Trademark

Despite the government’s restriction on bitcoin and an imminent ban on the metaverse, Chinese internet company Baidu announced on Monday that it has filed its metaverse trademark. Baidu And The Metaverse Of Xi’rang. According to the most recent trade registration statistics, Chinese enterprises are hurrying to register trademarks...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
pymnts

Siemens Launching JPMorgan-Built Blockchain

J.P. Morgan Chase is working with Siemens to create a blockchain system for the latter company’s payments. As the Financial Times reported Monday (Dec. 20), the two companies say this system is a first-of-its-kind application. Siemens says it needs the upgraded automation to process a rising number of payments it expects as payment methods like pay-per-use gain popularity.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Second-Largest Ethereum Whale on Record Just Executed a Massive Altcoin Purchase: WhaleStats

The second-largest Ethereum whale in existence is accumulating millions of dollars worth of two ETH-based altcoins. According to whale-watching platform WhaleStats, the deep-pocketed crypto investor collected $4.2 million worth of layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and $3 million worth of blockchain indexing protocol The Graph (GRT). The massive address holds...
PETS
NEWSBTC

$Rocket Seed Sale Continues to Make Wave With IDO Launchpad Template/Design Set To Be Launched

Rocketpad a Cardano-based project is happy to announce that its IDO Launchpad Template/ Design is going to be revealed in the coming weeks. Rocketpad strives to be the most renowned Cross-chain IDO Launchpad on Cardano Blockchain. And to achieve that, the team at Rocketpad will be constantly working on innovations which solves inherent problems within Cardano based ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Swedish company showcases microchip that can download COVID-19 passport status

A microchip technology introduced in recent years by the Stockholm-based startup Epicenter is being presented as a means to store one's COVID-19 vaccine passport under the skin, according to a video from the South China Post that went viral Friday. The firm has showcased an implant capable of storing a...
NFL
insidebitcoins.com

Mastercard and ConsenSys launch ConsenSys Rollups for EVM blockchains

ConsenSys, a leading analytics platform, has announced its partnership with Mastercard to aid in the rollout of ConsenSys Rollups. These rollups will offer enterprise-grade scalability to financial institutions and other users seeking scalability. ConsenSys will be tapping into the high level of expertise the Mastercard engineering team offers to develop...
ECONOMY
pocketgamer.biz

Com2uS Holdings launches portal for C2X blockchain platform

Com2uS Holdings has launched an official website for its newly created C2X blockchain platform. The platform, built in partnership with Terraform Labs, links various games and NFT exchanges to support transactions. In addition to exchanging in-game items for tokens, or tokens for in-game goods, users will be able to create...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Crafting Finance Has Launched the Staking Protocol

Crafting Finance is a synthetic asset project, that provides the issuance and transaction capabilities of various synthetic assets, which can support the issuance and transaction of almost all types of cryptocurrency assets and real assets. The important modules of the product include MintR, Kingsman, and various synthetic assets (Raft, RaftStable, UnivRaft, BondRaft). MintR supports a variety of collaterals to generate various synthetic assets and even user-defined assets. The debt pool (SDP) model DEX used by Kingsman does not require counterparties, which solves the problem of DEX trading depth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy