ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Clean energy investment in emerging markets slid as Covid-19 spread — data

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): Despite a record-breaking year for energy transition investment in 2020, investors poured US$67 billion (about RM283.91 billion) fewer dollars into clean energy in emerging markets than they did into wealthier countries. In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 14), BloombergNEF (BNEF), a strategic research provider covering...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Growing demand supports global oil recovery, says Fitch

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): Recovering oil demand due to eased pandemic-related restrictions and prudent OPEC+ supply policies have helped oil prices recover to pre-pandemic levels. In a report titled “Global Oil Sector’s Recovery is Supported by Growing Demand and Supply Policies” released Tuesday (Dec 21), Fitch Ratings however said the...
TRAFFIC
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds and Public Pensions Return to Making Clean Energy Investments

According to SWFI transaction data, sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans plowed capital back in 2021 toward renewable investments. Influenced by the 2015 Paris Agreement, a number of global asset owners have aligned capital commitments toward clean energy transition goals set by various nations. In 2021, sovereign wealth funds and public pensions directly invested US$ 9.77 billion in clean energy investments compared to US$ 5.56 billion in 2020, and US$ 9.94 billion in 2019. These amounts do not even reflect limited partner commitments by global swfs and pensions into funds like the Brookfield Global Transition Fund and the TPG Rise Climate Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on clean energy investments for asset owners, as wealth funds focused on the risk elements of their portfolios and acted opportunistically in various markets such as listed equities, real estate, private equity, and in some rare cases cryptocurrencies. Some sovereign funds had to bailout or provide financial support to industries such as airlines in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Transition#Investment#Emerging Markets#Oecd#Ev#Western European
naturalgasworld.com

The emerging global natural gas market and the energy crisis of 2021-2022

This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers from the energy crisis. The ongoing energy crisis of late 2021 looks sure to move into 2022. It has already had wide-ranging impacts on economics, the environment, and security. This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers. The crisis has three distinct elements: COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, greater interconnectedness of natural gas markets, and signs of energy price volatility during the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
intralinks.com

Next Generation ESG Investing and How Clean Energy is Revolutionizing the Investment Landscape

Asia Pacific has made strides in its focus on clean energy and renewables. China is now the world's leading country in electricity production from renewable energy sources. Singapore recently unveiled its Green Plan 2030, and emerging economies are turning to renewable energy after generational reliance on fossil fuels. This panel discussion examines corporate governance through the lens of public health, climate events and shifting consumer demands in a low-carbon economy. Our experts share how capital allocators and fund managers are working to establish industry standards for ESG and how clean energy investments are set to reshape the industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Emerging Markets Look Towards A Life After COVID-19

Following on from a year in which supply chains and international travel were severely disrupted, 2021 saw an increase in global cooperation, as institutions, businesses and governments alike sought to work together to find solutions to some of the world’s major challenges. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

BIRD Energy to Invest $5.48 M. in 6 Cooperative Israel-US Clean Energy Projects

Six joint Israeli-American clean-energy projects will receive $5.48 million under the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program of the BIRD Foundation. The US Department of Energy (DOE), Israel’s Ministry of Energy (MoE), and the Israel Innovation Authority selected the six projects in Advanced Vehicle Technologies, Batteries, Energy Efficiency,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
wealthmanagement.com

Multifamily Assets in Emerging Markets Are a Lucrative Investment Opportunity

The continuing pandemic has accelerated several existing trends in migration patterns throughout the country. Factors such as a new ability to work remotely and an increased focus on health and overall wellness are still driving moving decisions for many people. This has naturally opened up new opportunities for real estate investment in emerging markets, while creating hesitancy around others.
REAL ESTATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on arms sales revealed

The pandemic doesn?t seem to have affected the global demand for weapons, according to a new report, which reveals the defense industry's top 100 companies made $531 billion in 2020 ? 1.3% more than in the previous year. Arms sales have been steadily growing for six consecutive years, and the...
theedgemarkets.com

Australian shares gain on banks, energy stocks boost

(Dec 21): Australian shares rose slightly on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and energy stocks, even as surging Omicron coronavirus cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and clouded the outlook for global economic growth. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.2% to 7,308.5 by 2343 GMT, after closing 0.2% lower...
ECONOMY
WWL-AMFM

Business: Pandemic impact on commodities to worsen

Some analysts are warning that 2022 will be a difficult year for commodities, with the economic impact of the pandemic likely to result in more volatility after this year’s rally in energy prices. Commodities performed well this year. An index…
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Economic Action Council recommends eight change agendas to spur economy post Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Economic Action Council (EAC) secretariat has identified eight change agendas for the government to consider as strategic thrusts to drive the national economic transformation in the post-Covid-19 crisis landscape. These are outlined in its document titled “Resetting Malaysia: Aligning to The New Economic Landscape”, which...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy