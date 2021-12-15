A Light in the Dark: A Holiday Cabaret

To celebrate the end of another wonderful year, Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture is excited to host a virtual holiday event on December 17 at 7 PM. Virtual readings by writers Ahmad Almallah, Natacha Yazbeck, and Noam Keim in addition to musical artist Hannah Rose Nicholas are set to perform. To...
Save the gas and two hours traveling to Broadway and see a fully improvised Broadway style show created right in front of you right here in Philly! Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to welcome a guest performance by Thank You Places: An Improvised Musical!. This independently produced improvised show is...
Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to present its first annual holiday variety show! This supersized holiday special is full of sketch, music, stand-up, burlesque, and more. It’s a show that is is sure to put you in the holiday spirit while you knock back a few holiday spirits. Acts...
Marie and Rosetta, together again at last. Singer/actresses Illeana Kirwin and Hillary Lewis played gospel music legends Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight, respectively, in the last show produced by freeFall Theatre before the pandemic brought everybody’s curtain down in the spring of 2020. Tonight, the two stars of...
Join the Outlet at DCP Theatre for an evening full of holiday warmth with over 30 actors participating in 20 different acts. Ghosts of Christmas Past will be a nostalgic evening of holiday traditions and holiday favorites, including hot cider and cookies. Tickets are $15 per person for in person...
It's the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants one thing from Santa more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa...
City Rhythm Orchestra returns to the Colonial Theatre for their annual Christmas show "Holiday Style"!. The City Rhythm Orchestra has been dazzling audiences for over 35 years and has earned the reputation as one of today’s finest big bands. Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, the group has consistently created music with a distinct style and sound. They’ve been praised by audiences and critics in both their hometown of Philadelphia and around the world. Their non-stop energy was dubbed “great music and great fun” by the New York Times.
He’s on the lam and wanted for stealing the show! Raised on the mean streets of South Philly, Gino has given up his criminal ways and now makes an honest dollar by thrilling audiences with his world class sleight of hand and his razor sharp wit. In different parts of the world he’s known as the Mafia Magician, the Sicilian Sorcerer, or the Cosa Nostra conjurer.
The days after Daylight Saving Time suddenly seem so very short and the nights so very long. Add to that some of the metaphorical darkness pervading our country and world the last few years and things can feel very heavy and oppressive. And while we all march along in our “own parade of losses,” as the wonderful singer/songwriter Gretchen Peters opined, November is an especially rough month for me.
Music brings people together, transcends language barriers and fills us with varied emotions. We can collectively agree that music is powerful ….and here in Montreal, we love it!. Right in time for the Holiday season, multi-talented singer, voice impersonator , pianist and songwriter Christian Marc Gendron ( La Voix,...
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Some days it can be easy to look at the glass half empty. It’s one thing after another and you may be struggling to feel joyful this year. In troubling times like this it can be hard to keep moving forward. Community leaders say do not forget your faith because you can find comfort […]
Monday is the last day of Hanukkah, the eight-day festival of lights. In this 1983 Blade archive photo, Dean Walkin, 11, and Meighan Richardson, 12, rehearse lighting the first candle at the Hebrew Academy of Toledo.
Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be hosting an Artist Event featuring award winning author and Alliance native, Hope Flansburg. This event will be held Saturday, December 18th from 10:30am-12:00pm, and is part of “The Dark to Light Book Tour”. Hope is a double published Author and Wellness Educator....
“America’s most astonishing choir” (The New York Times) reflects on this unique time in history as we begin to emerge from isolation and resume experiencing music together. To mark the holiday season and celebrate the value of life, conductor Donald Nally and The Crossing choose 12 composers of...
In the season of Advent, we look forward to with eager anticipation to the coming of Jesus. There are three areas in which we focus upon His coming. The first area is the anticipation of Christmas. It is the time of the incarnation — the time when God became a man. The second area that we focus upon is the future event of the second coming of Jesus when He will intervene in our world and establish the Kingdom of God, bringing a new Heaven and a new Earth. There is also a third area of focus in that we celebrate individually, as Jesus comes into our hearts and we become a new creation with a new life in Him.
Crossroads Comedy Theater is excited to welcome a special, one night only, guest performance of Two Late with Rob & Joe! Two Late is a late night variety show in the tradition of The Tonight Show and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Comedians Rob Alesiani and Joe Tuzzi will...
Join us in perusing & shopping from local artists showcasing a variety of their jewelry, artistic-crafts, and beautiful handmade clever creations at this fun pre-Christmas sales event!. Shop local and support the hard-working creatives in our community; and fall in love with original works made by hand right here in...
