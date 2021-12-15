ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

A Light in the Dark: A Holiday Cabaret

phillyfunguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's be honest, the past year and a half has been difficult, to say the least. As if seasonal depression and daylight savings time weren't enough, we all have dealt with and are still dealing...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
phillyfunguide.com

Musings and Music: Al-Bustan's Homey Holiday Show

To celebrate the end of another wonderful year, Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture is excited to host a virtual holiday event on December 17 at 7 PM. Virtual readings by writers Ahmad Almallah, Natacha Yazbeck, and Noam Keim in addition to musical artist Hannah Rose Nicholas are set to perform. To...
phillyfunguide.com

Thank You, Places: An Improvised Holiday Musical

Save the gas and two hours traveling to Broadway and see a fully improvised Broadway style show created right in front of you right here in Philly! Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to welcome a guest performance by Thank You Places: An Improvised Musical!. This independently produced improvised show is...
THEATER & DANCE
phillyfunguide.com

Winter Wonderjawn: A Holiday Variety Show

Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to present its first annual holiday variety show! This supersized holiday special is full of sketch, music, stand-up, burlesque, and more. It’s a show that is is sure to put you in the holiday spirit while you knock back a few holiday spirits. Acts...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Cabaret#Christmas#A Light In The Dark#Art#Covid#Hanukah#Balena Canto
phillyfunguide.com

Holiday Film Fest: A Christmas Story

It's the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants one thing from Santa more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa...
phillyfunguide.com

City Rhythm Orchestra

City Rhythm Orchestra returns to the Colonial Theatre for their annual Christmas show "Holiday Style"!. The City Rhythm Orchestra has been dazzling audiences for over 35 years and has earned the reputation as one of today’s finest big bands. Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, the group has consistently created music with a distinct style and sound. They’ve been praised by audiences and critics in both their hometown of Philadelphia and around the world. Their non-stop energy was dubbed “great music and great fun” by the New York Times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater Presents Gino Mozzarella

He’s on the lam and wanted for stealing the show! Raised on the mean streets of South Philly, Gino has given up his criminal ways and now makes an honest dollar by thrilling audiences with his world class sleight of hand and his razor sharp wit. In different parts of the world he’s known as the Mafia Magician, the Sicilian Sorcerer, or the Cosa Nostra conjurer.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Light up the darkness

The days after Daylight Saving Time suddenly seem so very short and the nights so very long. Add to that some of the metaphorical darkness pervading our country and world the last few years and things can feel very heavy and oppressive. And while we all march along in our “own parade of losses,” as the wonderful singer/songwriter Gretchen Peters opined, November is an especially rough month for me.
WTRF- 7News

Finding light in a time of darkness

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Some days it can be easy to look at the glass half empty. It’s one thing after another and you may be struggling to feel joyful this year.   In troubling times like this it can be hard to keep moving forward. Community leaders say do not forget your faith because you can find comfort […]
WHEELING, WV
The Blade

Monday Memories: Transforming the darkness to light

Monday is the last day of Hanukkah, the eight-day festival of lights. In this 1983 Blade archive photo, Dean Walkin, 11, and Meighan Richardson, 12, rehearse lighting the first candle at the Hebrew Academy of Toledo.
Panhandle Post

Alliance library to host 'The Dark to Light Book Tour'

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be hosting an Artist Event featuring award winning author and Alliance native, Hope Flansburg. This event will be held Saturday, December 18th from 10:30am-12:00pm, and is part of “The Dark to Light Book Tour”. Hope is a double published Author and Wellness Educator....
phillyfunguide.com

The Crossing @ Christmas

“America’s most astonishing choir” (The New York Times) reflects on this unique time in history as we begin to emerge from isolation and resume experiencing music together. To mark the holiday season and celebrate the value of life, conductor Donald Nally and The Crossing choose 12 composers of...
MUSIC
The Gadsden Times

PAPER PULPIT: A great light shines in the darkness

In the season of Advent, we look forward to with eager anticipation to the coming of Jesus. There are three areas in which we focus upon His coming. The first area is the anticipation of Christmas. It is the time of the incarnation — the time when God became a man. The second area that we focus upon is the future event of the second coming of Jesus when He will intervene in our world and establish the Kingdom of God, bringing a new Heaven and a new Earth. There is also a third area of focus in that we celebrate individually, as Jesus comes into our hearts and we become a new creation with a new life in Him.
phillyfunguide.com

Two Late with Rob & Joe Holiday Special

Crossroads Comedy Theater is excited to welcome a special, one night only, guest performance of Two Late with Rob & Joe! Two Late is a late night variety show in the tradition of The Tonight Show and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Comedians Rob Alesiani and Joe Tuzzi will...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy