After a cold and blustery day on the first day of the Winter Dew Tour, the second day Thursday, Dec. 16, was bluebird with some wind coming from the southwest. The wind ended up postponing the men’s snowboard slopestyle qualifier for the second consecutive day because of gusts near the top of Copper Mountain Resort. The slopestyle competition, which will feature Summit talent Red Gerard, has yet to be rescheduled.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO