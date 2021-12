ROCHELLE — The Rochelle City Council unanimously approved a $361,900 bid for the demolition of the Hickory Grove facility at 1127 N. 7th St. at its Monday meeting. City Engineer Sam Tesreau said McDonagh Demolition will take 60 days to complete the project and his guess is that it would start in late January. The demolition would end in April. It will consist of the complete removal of all above grade structures and below grade foundations where applicable, a portion of the existing pavement, outside pool area and final restoration and seeding of the disturbed area.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO