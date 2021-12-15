ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Carr at Cambridge Corn Exchange

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Alan Carr events here. Staying the night in Cambridge? Find somewhere near Cambridge's Corn...

www.stereoboard.com

Hello Magazine

David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

David Walliams has paid a heartfelt tribute following the sad passing of one of Britain's Got Talent's stars, David J Watson. Retired NHS worker David died on Thursday 9 December, having appeared on the ITV talent show 12 times. WATCH: David Walliams Is Back With Hansel And Gretel. The author...
The Guardian

TV tonight: Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as two killers on the run

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are perfectly cast as seemingly ordinary, if ever so slightly creepy, Susan and Christopher Edwards – who are also two killers on the run. Based on a murky true story, this four-part dark comedy picks up in France, where Christopher calls his stepmother to confess there are two bodies buried in the garden of their old house back in the UK. As police dig up the remains, the Edwards – now penniless and haunted – board a train to St Pancras unaware of what’s waiting for them. Hollie Richardson.
NME

The best (and worst) new Christmas songs of 2021 – ranked!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and accordingly, music’s finest are out to warm your cockles (and bag the festive Number One spot) with this year’s array of seasonal singles. From pandemic references and cancellations to disturbing levels of horniness, this year’s offerings span the lot. Pour yourself an eggnog and settle in.
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran 'nearly killed' Sir Elton John

Ed Sheeran "almost killed" Sir Elton John while shooting their festive music video. The two stars have teamed up on 'Merry Christmas' and paid homage to classic seasonal promos in their own video but thinks almost went badly wrong when the 30-year-old star came close to striking his 74-year-old pal in the head with a "big metal bell".
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Cambridge

Bonnie Talbot of Cambridge will be at the Flower Basket in downtown Cambridge to sell and sign her compact disc, Simply….Listen to Bonnie, Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CD, featuring 42 songs, is also available at the Flower Basket any time and at The Bistro in Atkinson.
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.The reaction of all reactions. HUGE congratulations Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/OrRszOBYWi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so...
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. The O2 Academy Leeds is one of many Academy Music Group owned, O2 sponsored live music and entertainment venues in the UK. Boasting a capacity of 2,300, the building was originally known as the Coliseum after first opening in 1885, before becoming a cinema, town hall, and even a bingo hall before returning to action as a club and opening as the O2 Academy in 2008. It's a common stop on any rock, indie, and metal band's UK tour.
stereoboard.com

Ramin Karimloo at London Eventim Apollo

Ramin Karimloo is an Iranian-Canadian actor, singer and composer, well-known for his starring roles on Broadway and the West End. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ramin Karimloo events here. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. Telephone:...
