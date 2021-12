Speaker: Prof. Harry Bryden, University of Southampton. Most people will have heard the story about King Canute and the tides. Fewer will know about his connection with Southampton and even fewer will have made the link with the unusual tides of Southampton. But King Canute ruled over a North Sea empire and will have been well versed in the properties of tides. In our Christmas Lecture Professor Harry Bryden will explain all.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO