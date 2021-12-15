ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

House Gospel Choir at London Heaven

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

As their name suggests, House Gospel Choir are a gospel choir that incorporates house music into their performances. Scroll down to see all...

www.stereoboard.com

Variety

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower Third, was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and produced by top ‘60s producer Shel Talmy — who also produced a string of classics for the Kinks and the Who, including “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “My Generation,” “I Can’t Explain” and two early singles for Bowie, who was...
MUSIC
deephouseamsterdam.com

Deep House London Interview with Senzala

Senzala – London based Techno DJ//producer; originally coming from the dance floor, expect to hear a range of influences in his production and DJ sets. Strict vinyl enthusiast, his own work clearly demonstrates a raw and edgy sound formed through years of digging through wax. Senzala’s darker side has been evolving over the years; with releases on Art Department’s No. 19 as well as Dubfire’s SCI+TEC. 2021 is looking bright for Senzala with a release on Damian Lazarus’ ‘Rebellion’ Label and a follow up release to come on Dubfire’s SCI+TEC label, as well as a few other unique projects and remix’s. Senzala has been responsible for two major collaborations with Jansons: ‘Take Me Away’ and ‘JNZ’ on Richy Ahmed’s FOUR THIRTY TWO label; both gaining respectful places in the Beatport chart. Senzala has receives consistent support from all his respected peers in the scene; as well as featuring on BBC Radio One with many of his releases. Senzala is planning to release white label vinyl only dubs on an imprint SNZ – expect these to be stripped back raw, dubby, dance floor friendly edits.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The Choir Of Man

EXTENDED DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND!! NOW BOOKING UNTIL 3 APRIL 2022 Welcome to THE CHOIR OF MAN- the best night in your local youve ever had. I... This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. EXTENDED DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND!! NOW...
ENTERTAINMENT
musicomh.com

Tosca @ Royal Opera House, London

There was real-life as well as operatic drama on the stage at the Royal Opera’s first night of Tosca. This performance will go down in the annals of Covent Garden history as the night of the two Cavaradossis. It was clear from the start that all was not well with American tenor Bryan Hymel, as his usual honeyed tones were replaced with something far more stentorian. His rendition of ‘Recondita Armonia’, was delivered at a relentless forte, phrasing was bumpy and he had to snatch way too many breaths. Before the second act the house manager appeared in front of the curtain, and confirmed our suspicions that Hymel indeed was unwell – he had been suffering from a cold, decided to sing anyway, but felt he couldn’t continue as his voice simply wouldn’t respond to what was asked of it. Luckily, Freddie de Tommaso was at hand, as he had been rehearsing that day (given he was scheduled to sing the role in the second cast), so we were told he would sing Cavaradossi for the remaining two acts.
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Ramin Karimloo at London Eventim Apollo

Ramin Karimloo is an Iranian-Canadian actor, singer and composer, well-known for his starring roles on Broadway and the West End. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ramin Karimloo events here. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. Telephone:...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

The Darkness at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. The Darkness will be performing 1 event in London on Friday 17th December 2021 at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Levellers at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Levellers are an English folk-punk band from Brighton, currently consisting of frontman Mark Chadwick, alongside Jeremy Cunningham, Charlie Heather, Simon Friend, Jonathan Sevink and Matt Savage. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Levellers events here. Address: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Mary Ann Street,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Sea Girls Unveil Lyric Video For Hometown

Sea Girls have shared a video for their latest track, Hometown. Originally premiered on BBC Radio 1 in November, the track will feature on the band's upcoming second studio album, 'Homesick', due out on March 25 via Polydor Records. It follows the previously unveiled cuts, Again Again and Sick. The...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Rick Wakeman at Edinburgh Queens Hall

Rick Wakeman is a keyboardist and singer-songwriter from London, widely recognised for his time in the legendary progressive rock band Yes. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rick Wakeman events here. Staying the night in Edinburgh? Find somewhere near Edinburgh's Queens Hall...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Sweet at Nottingham Rock City

The Sweet are a legendary glam rock band from London that rose to fame in the 1970s. Their best known line up consisted of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, bass player Steve Priest, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker. The Sweet will be performing 1 event in Nottingham on Sunday...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Puppini Sisters at London Union Chapel

The Puppini Sisters are an Italian-English vocal group formed in 2004, currently consisting of Marcella Puppini, Kate Mullins and Emma Smith. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Puppini Sisters events here. Address: London Union Chapel, Compton Terrace, Off Upper ST, London,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Del Amitri at Glasgow Barrowland

Address: Glasgow Barrowland, 242 The Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TT. The Barrlowland is a 2,100 capacity dance hall and live music venue based in the east of Glasgow's city centre. Opened in 1934 (it was later rebuilt in 1960), it's hosted some of the biggest and best gigs to hit Scotland over the years, including performances from some of rock, indie, and alternative's most popular names. Oasis, Alice in Chains, and U2 have all graced the Barrowland stage.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Colin Geddis at Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Colin Geddis events here. Official face value from £31.45. Resale tickets from £34.50. Address: Belfast SSE Arena Belfast, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ. Telephone: 02890739074. Venue Capacity: 11000. The SSE Arena, Belfast (formerly...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Echo And The Bunnymen Confirmed As First Headliners For Focus Wales 2022

Echo And The Bunnymen are the first band announced for next year's Focus Wales. The festival will return to numerous venues in Wrexham, North Wales for its 11th year next May. The event's 20 stages will host 250 artists, as well as music industry delegates, with the schedule comprising interactive industry sessions, stand-up comedy, arts events, film screenings, and live performances.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Shed Seven at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Shed Seven are an indie-rock band from York, consisting of Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Joe Johnson and Alan Leach. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Shed Seven events here. Official face value from £32.20. Resale tickets from £11.50.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jools Holland at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jools Holland is a singer-songwriter, musician, television presenter, and former member of Squeeze, from London. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jools Holland events here. Official face value from £48.40. Resale tickets from £55.66. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find...
CELEBRITIES
tworivertimes.com

Black Nativity: A Gospel Musical

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone in a different way, whether it is financial strain, isolation, illness or the death of friends and family. A return to normalcy is so important right now, and that is what the organizers of “Black Nativity” aim to bring when the show comes back to the Count Basie Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Dubai Star & Ladies Of London Alum Caroline Stanbury Is Married

If you were a Ladies of London fan (like me), then you definitely know all about Caroline Stanbury. Sometimes evil, always fabulous, Caroline carried the show. But on the third and final season, Caroline’s business was going under and her hot husband’s job was moving them to Dubai. And not so coincidentally, the series was […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star & Ladies Of London Alum Caroline Stanbury Is Married appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
rapradar.com

Video: Tierra Whack “Heaven”

After releasing a series of 3-track EPs in the forms of Rap? and Pop?, Tierra Whack continues to explore the genres of music with her latest, R&B?. In the murky video for the new project’s opening track, the multi-talented artist laments on lost ones in the midst of a rain storm which appears to come underneath her umbrella. Take cover?
MUSIC

