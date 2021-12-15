House Gospel Choir at London Heaven

There was real-life as well as operatic drama on the stage at the Royal Opera’s first night of Tosca. This performance will go down in the annals of Covent Garden history as the night of the two Cavaradossis. It was clear from the start that all was not well with American tenor Bryan Hymel, as his usual honeyed tones were replaced with something far more stentorian. His rendition of ‘Recondita Armonia’, was delivered at a relentless forte, phrasing was bumpy and he had to snatch way too many breaths. Before the second act the house manager appeared in front of the curtain, and confirmed our suspicions that Hymel indeed was unwell – he had been suffering from a cold, decided to sing anyway, but felt he couldn’t continue as his voice simply wouldn’t respond to what was asked of it. Luckily, Freddie de Tommaso was at hand, as he had been rehearsing that day (given he was scheduled to sing the role in the second cast), so we were told he would sing Cavaradossi for the remaining two acts.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO