Gary Barlow at Bournemouth BIC

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full...
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at Leeds first direct Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide.
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at London O2 Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...
Gary Barlow
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
Variety

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower Third, was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and produced by top ‘60s producer Shel Talmy — who also produced a string of classics for the Kinks and the Who, including “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “My Generation,” “I Can’t Explain” and two early singles for Bowie, who was...
Hello Magazine

David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

David Walliams has paid a heartfelt tribute following the sad passing of one of Britain's Got Talent's stars, David J Watson. Retired NHS worker David died on Thursday 9 December, having appeared on the ITV talent show 12 times. WATCH: David Walliams Is Back With Hansel And Gretel. The author...
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
stereoboard.com

Myles Kennedy at Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

Myles Kennedy is an American musician, singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, known as Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices....
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
