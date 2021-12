There was a period not too long ago when a rumor about it spread on the web Emma Watson. In fact, many believed that the actress had decided to leave the world of entertainment. Fortunately, the young interpreter of Hermione in Harry Potter he promptly denied the fake news, explaining that he had simply focused on his private life (also thanks to the pandemic). It is also true that Emma Watson started acting as a child and at the same time gained incredible popularity. His name is known all over the world and, at the age of 31, he has already had the opportunity to enrich his curriculum with important films.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO