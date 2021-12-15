The Wildhearts at Nottingham Rock City

A magnificent piece of Victorian engineering can be found hidden just outside the Nottingham city center. Completed in May 1855, built originally to allow horse-drawn carriages access to the private enclosed village The Park estate. Commissioned to architects Thomas Holland to design and build. The Park Tunnel never fulfilled the expectations of being the main thoroughfare over other routes. You have to have a keen eye to locate the obscure access. Make your way up Derby Road making your way past the Nottingham St Barnabas Cathedral and St Joesph Independent School. Keep eyes left. Otherwise, you’ll walk straight by! Watch out for an alleyway, with what looks like an entrance car park.This is a public right of way, you are more than welcome to pass through here. Head towards this apparent “car park entrance”, the atmosphere will change and the temperature will decrease. What exists here is 2 sandstone tunnels, with a massive open area extending upwards in-between. Over the course of more than 150 years, erosion has given the area unique shades and tones of color. With the ability to see all the different layers to the surface.

10 DAYS AGO