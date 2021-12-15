ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shagged Married Annoyed at Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

 6 days ago

Shagged Married Annoyed Live 2021 with Chris and Rosie Ramsey....

Chris and Rosie Ramsey at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Chris and Rosie Ramsey events here. Staying the night in Sheffield? Find somewhere near Sheffield's Utilita Arena for this Chris And Rosie Ramsey show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
Bjorn Again at Birmingham O2 Institute

Björn Again are an Australian pop and disco group that parodies icnonic Europop band ABBA, featuring Agnetha Falstart, Benny Anderwear, Frida Longstokin, and Björn Volvo-us. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list ofBjorn Again events here. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find...
Versatile in Birmingham - Ticket Options

Snoop Dogg I Wanna Thank Me Tour plus Warren G, D12, Versatile, Obie Trice, and Tha Dogg Pound, hosted Flava Flav. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Resorts World Arena for this Versatile show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
Levellers at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Levellers are an English folk-punk band from Brighton, currently consisting of frontman Mark Chadwick, alongside Jeremy Cunningham, Charlie Heather, Simon Friend, Jonathan Sevink and Matt Savage. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Levellers events here. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere...
Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero Hospitality Experiences. Staying the night in Sheffield? Find somewhere near Sheffield's Utilita Arena for this Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Sheffield Utilita Arena, Broughton...
Sukh Ojla : Life Sukhs - Birmingham

Following her debut solo run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Sukh Ojla brings her brilliant solo comedy hour to Birmingham. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Following her debut solo run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Sukh Ojla brings...
Nathan Dawe Official Afterparty - Birmingham

Info: Issues out of our control . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Nathan Dawe Official afterparty - Birmingham following his sell out 02 show. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Think They Look Identical

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
Hello Magazine

David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

David Walliams has paid a heartfelt tribute following the sad passing of one of Britain's Got Talent's stars, David J Watson. Retired NHS worker David died on Thursday 9 December, having appeared on the ITV talent show 12 times. WATCH: David Walliams Is Back With Hansel And Gretel. The author...
Popculture

Emma Watson Movie Leaving Netflix in January

While Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, she has some other noteworthy acting credits under her belt as well. One of the most prestigious films she acted in was Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, which was a fictional account of real events surrounding a series of robberies in Los Angeles in the 2000s. If you missed the 2013 drama, be sure to catch it before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 17.
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
