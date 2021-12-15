ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Enter Shikari at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

The Cadillac Three at Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Address: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow, 121 Eglington Street, Glasgow, G5 9NT. The O2 Academy Glasgow is a 2500 capacity live music and entertainment venue. Owned by the Academy Music Group and sponsored by O2 - the second O2 location in Glasgow, alongside the O2 ABC - it's often graced by some of the best names in metal, rock, and indie, as well as some of our favourite comedians.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Darkness at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Darkness events here. Official face value from £37.35. Resale tickets from £104.48. Address: Bristol...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Alestorm at London O2 Academy Brixton

Official face value from £35.25. Resale tickets from £24.08. Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Road, London, SW99SL. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+ capacity building based in Brixton, London. First opened in 1929, it functions as a live music venue, nightclub, and theatre, though it's probably most popular for rock concerts, having hosted some of the genre's biggest names. Having won a fair few awards, it's even acted as a studio for dozens of bands recording live albums - customers include Moby, Franz Ferdinand, Motorhead, Hole, Pendulum, Chase & Status. and many more.
MOBY
skiddle.com

O2 ACADEMY EDINBURGH

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 10:00pm) It was FABULOUS and it was WILD and it was FUN and it was UNFORGETTABLE. bicep are truly amazing, been wanting to see them for several years now and wasn't disappointed at all.... see them if you can... Posted 7th Dec 11:33pm. Overall rating:...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Libertines at Leicester O2 Academy Leicester

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Staying the night in Leicester? Find somewhere near Leicester's O2 Academy Leicester...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Shed Seven at Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

Address: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford, 190 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1UE. The O2 Academy Oxford is a live music and entertainment venue based on Cowley Road, southeast Oxford. Owned by the Academy Music Group and sponsored by O2, it boasts a 1,350 standing capacity and is a common stop on many rock, metal and indie bands' tours of the UK. There's even a sister venue - the O2 Academy Oxford 2 - for some of the smaller bands, too!
stereoboard.com

Xmas Xtravaganza at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Xmas X-travaganza is a drag show featuring stars from the UK, US and Canadian versions of RuPaul's Drag Race. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Xmas Xtravaganza events here. Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. Telephone: 0844...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Versatile in Birmingham - Ticket Options

Snoop Dogg I Wanna Thank Me Tour plus Warren G, D12, Versatile, Obie Trice, and Tha Dogg Pound, hosted Flava Flav. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Resorts World Arena for this Versatile show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
stereoboard.com

Enter Shikari at Middlesbrough Town Hall

Enter Shikari are an electronic rock band from St Albans, Hertfordshire, consisting of Rou Reynolds, Rory Clewlow, Chris Batten and Robert Rolfe. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Enter Shikari events here. Staying the night in Middlesbrough? Find somewhere near Middlesbrough's Town...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Creeper at Birmingham O2 Institute2

Creeper are an English punk band from Southampton, consisting of Will Gould, Ian Miles, Sean Scott, Dan Bratton, Oliver Burdett and Hannah Greenwood. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Creeper events here. Official face value from £19.00. Resale tickets from £32.50....
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. The O2 Academy Leeds is one of many Academy Music Group owned, O2 sponsored live music and entertainment venues in the UK. Boasting a capacity of 2,300, the building was originally known as the Coliseum after first opening in 1885, before becoming a cinema, town hall, and even a bingo hall before returning to action as a club and opening as the O2 Academy in 2008. It's a common stop on any rock, indie, and metal band's UK tour.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

The Human League at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

The Human League are an English synth-pop group from Sheffield, currently consisting of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Human League events here. Official face value from £34.50. Resale tickets from £36.10....
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Gary Barlow at London O2 Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Nottingham Rock City

The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Charlatans events here. Official face value from £35.75. Resale tickets from £45.56....
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Sea Girls Unveil Lyric Video For Hometown

Sea Girls have shared a video for their latest track, Hometown. Originally premiered on BBC Radio 1 in November, the track will feature on the band's upcoming second studio album, 'Homesick', due out on March 25 via Polydor Records. It follows the previously unveiled cuts, Again Again and Sick. The...
MUSIC

