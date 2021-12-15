Enter Shikari at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

In December 2021, Enter Shikari kicked off their UK tour, which will continue until the end of the month. The band is known for its energetic performances and unique electronic rock music. One of Enter Shikari members - Chris Batten - had to step down for their Lincoln gig due to a positive COVID test result. Despite that, the band stayed very enthusiastic and positive. See photos below of their performance at The Engine Shed, Lincoln.

