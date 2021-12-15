Enter Shikari at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Official face value from £35.25. Resale tickets from £24.08. Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell Road, London, SW99SL. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+ capacity building based in Brixton, London. First opened in 1929, it functions as a live music venue, nightclub, and theatre, though it's probably most popular for rock concerts, having hosted some of the genre's biggest names. Having won a fair few awards, it's even acted as a studio for dozens of bands recording live albums - customers include Moby, Franz Ferdinand, Motorhead, Hole, Pendulum, Chase & Status. and many more.
