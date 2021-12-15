ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Fender at Sheffield Foundry Sheffield

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Tramlines With headliner Sam Fender, James, Declan Mckenna and...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Chris and Rosie Ramsey at Sheffield Utilita Arena

See a full list of Chris and Rosie Ramsey events here.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Libertines at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell.
MUSIC
101x.com

New Sam Fender On Latest UKTX!

We’re running out of shows in 2021! On this penultimate edition of the year, Sam Fender’s back with a heartfelt note to Dad. Sam’s certain to have something included in the end of year best-of editions, coming up on Sundays the 19th and 26th! Hear the new one and the rest, below the playlist.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

David Walliams has paid a heartfelt tribute following the sad passing of one of Britain's Got Talent's stars, David J Watson. Retired NHS worker David died on Thursday 9 December, having appeared on the ITV talent show 12 times. WATCH: David Walliams Is Back With Hansel And Gretel. The author...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.The reaction of all reactions. HUGE congratulations Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/OrRszOBYWi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so...
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Scotts Xmas Live - Sam Fender

Sam Fender plays Brudenell Social Club in collaboration with Barber, Scotts Menswear and This Feeling, with all proceeds going to Teenage Cancer Trust. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Inside No 9 at Sheffield City Hall

In celebration of the release of The Insider's Guide To No.9, stars of the BAFTA Award-winning series Inside No.9 and The League of Gentleman, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, will discuss the making of the show, sharing behind-the-scenes tales and answering fan questions. Inside No 9 will be performing 1...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

The best (and worst) new Christmas songs of 2021 – ranked!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and accordingly, music’s finest are out to warm your cockles (and bag the festive Number One spot) with this year’s array of seasonal singles. From pandemic references and cancellations to disturbing levels of horniness, this year’s offerings span the lot. Pour yourself an eggnog and settle in.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero at Sheffield Utilita Arena

Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero Hospitality Experiences.
MUSIC
The Guardian

TV tonight: Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as two killers on the run

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are perfectly cast as seemingly ordinary, if ever so slightly creepy, Susan and Christopher Edwards – who are also two killers on the run. Based on a murky true story, this four-part dark comedy picks up in France, where Christopher calls his stepmother to confess there are two bodies buried in the garden of their old house back in the UK. As police dig up the remains, the Edwards – now penniless and haunted – board a train to St Pancras unaware of what’s waiting for them. Hollie Richardson.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
stereoboard.com

Lucy Spraggan at Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

Lucy Spraggan *Now At Newhampton Arts Centre Original Tickets Valid*.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Shagged Married Annoyed at Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

Shagged Married Annoyed Live 2021 with Chris and Rosie Ramsey.
TV & VIDEOS
stereoboard.com

The Charlatans at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. The O2 Academy Leeds is one of many Academy Music Group owned, O2 sponsored live music and entertainment venues in the UK. Boasting a capacity of 2,300, the building was originally known as the Coliseum after first opening in 1885, before becoming a cinema, town hall, and even a bingo hall before returning to action as a club and opening as the O2 Academy in 2008.
ENTERTAINMENT

