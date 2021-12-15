ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lucy Spraggan at Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Lucy Spraggan *Now At Newhampton Arts Centre Original Tickets...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Review: Wolverhampton Grand Panto is back in style with Cinderella

It's a reason to celebrate. Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime is back – and it is fantastic. Cinderella has come a year late. But after a terrible 18 months for theatre, it is heart-warming to see music and laughter fill The Grand once again. This year's panto is hilariously funny,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Lucy Spraggan speaks out after arrests made during ‘venue-wide fight’ at Dover show

Musician Lucy Spraggan has spoken out about how violence broke out during her show in Dover on Saturday (4 December).The singer-songwriter said she had considered cancelling the remaining dates of her tour after the incident, but had arranged additional security with venue promoters instead. “As some of you may have read or seen, during the show in Dover, a woman that had been asked to be quiet on multiple occasions attempted to attack me during my set, which resulted in a venue-wide fight,” she wrote on Instagram.“A member of security had his hand bitten, venue staff were attacked. There were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Spraggan
Hello Magazine

David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

David Walliams has paid a heartfelt tribute following the sad passing of one of Britain's Got Talent's stars, David J Watson. Retired NHS worker David died on Thursday 9 December, having appeared on the ITV talent show 12 times. WATCH: David Walliams Is Back With Hansel And Gretel. The author...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
NME

The best (and worst) new Christmas songs of 2021 – ranked!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and accordingly, music’s finest are out to warm your cockles (and bag the festive Number One spot) with this year’s array of seasonal singles. From pandemic references and cancellations to disturbing levels of horniness, this year’s offerings span the lot. Pour yourself an eggnog and settle in.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Wildhearts at Nottingham Rock City

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Wildhearts events here. Official face value from £25.20. Resale tickets from £60.08. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rock City for this Wildhearts show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Monroe News

Monroe Big Band to give Christmas show at River Raisin Centre for the Arts

The Monroe Big Band has moved its Christmas concert to a new venue. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St. “We've been doing a holiday concert for maybe 10 years, mostly at the former Harbor Inn and Ale, where it packed the house, and sometimes at the downtown pavilion when John Patterson was organizing the show," said Dr. Tim Lentner, director of the Monroe Big Band. "Although we've had concerts at the RRCA before, this is the first at Christmas time. We are very thankful that Mike Trapp (executive director) has invited us in to get things going again."
MONROE, MI
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran 'nearly killed' Sir Elton John

Ed Sheeran "almost killed" Sir Elton John while shooting their festive music video. The two stars have teamed up on 'Merry Christmas' and paid homage to classic seasonal promos in their own video but thinks almost went badly wrong when the 30-year-old star came close to striking his 74-year-old pal in the head with a "big metal bell".
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Thousands of toys packed in Wolverhampton Christmas appeal

More than 10,000 toys have been packed ahead of Christmas as part of a charity appeal. The Sikh Toy Appeal (STA) Foundation in Wolverhampton said it had found a lot more families and individuals getting in contact because of the pandemic. About 15 volunteers took part in packing in the...
CHARITIES
stereoboard.com

Love Actually In Concert at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Symphony Hall for this Love Actually In Concert show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Birmingham Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EA. Telephone: 0121345060. Venue Capacity: 2262. The Birmingham Symphony...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
stereoboard.com

Thunder at Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill

Thunder are an English hard rock band from London, currently consisting of frontman Danny Bowes, guitarists Luke Morley and Ben Matthews, bassist Chris Childs, and drummer Gary 'Harry' James. Thunder will be performing 1 event in Wolverhampton on Saturday 18th December 2021 at the KKs Steel Mill.
ROCK MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Cheltenham Town Hall

Staying the night in Cheltenham? Find somewhere near Cheltenham's Town Hall for this Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Cheltenham Town Hall, Imperial Square, Cheltenham, GL50 1QA. Telephone: 08445762210. Venue Capacity: 1008. The Town...
ENTERTAINMENT
Dezeen

O'DonnellBrown designs outdoor play shelter for Edinburgh arts centre

The Calton Hill Play Shelter is a modular and demountable structure designed by Scottish practice O'DonnellBrown for the Collective contemporary art centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Located at the World Heritage Site of Calton Hill, the 25-square-metre shelter stands in a flagstoned courtyard outside the art venue, which is housed in...
WORLD
interlochenpublicradio.org

In Studio A with Lucy Chugh

Lucy Chugh isn't at all fazed by winter weather. Coming to Northern Michigan from Buffalo, New York she has seen plenty of snow. She is senior at Interlochen Arts Academy studying percussion. Recently, with pianist Susan Snyder, Lucy Chugh performed the Concertino for Marimba and Orchestra by Paul Creston in...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
stereoboard.com

Sam Fender at Sheffield Foundry Sheffield

Tramlines With headliner Sam Fender, James, Declan Mckenna and much more. Staying the night in Sheffield? Find somewhere near Sheffield's Hillsborough Park for this Sam Fender show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Ramin Karimloo at London Eventim Apollo

Ramin Karimloo is an Iranian-Canadian actor, singer and composer, well-known for his starring roles on Broadway and the West End. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ramin Karimloo events here. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. Telephone:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy