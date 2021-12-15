Lucy Spraggan at Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

The Monroe Big Band has moved its Christmas concert to a new venue. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St. “We've been doing a holiday concert for maybe 10 years, mostly at the former Harbor Inn and Ale, where it packed the house, and sometimes at the downtown pavilion when John Patterson was organizing the show," said Dr. Tim Lentner, director of the Monroe Big Band. "Although we've had concerts at the RRCA before, this is the first at Christmas time. We are very thankful that Mike Trapp (executive director) has invited us in to get things going again."

MONROE, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO