The First Soldier, is a big landmark addition to the entire Final Fantasy franchise, as a way for them to get into the mobile battle royale market. And, to some extent, they have succeeded, as this game has a cult following, and many people like to play this as an alternative to the regular final fantasy games, which have a more RPG style theme. Here in this Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier beginners guide, we will introduce players to the game’s core mechanics and how to get started, what all do you need to know to progress faster, and how to improve your gaming experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO