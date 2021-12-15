Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Bury St Edmunds Apex

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19. The musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on his Instagram feed on Saturday, alongside two photos of his test showing the result. “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote. He went on to describe his last few days as “truly horrible,” though he says he’s OK and requests “no sympathy please.” May shared few other details about his case, including how or where he may have contracted COVID. However, he...

