A photo calendar is a great gift for pretty much anyone, even if someone receives multiple, one can be kept at home and one at work. We've all got those friends and family members who are really hard to buy for. Either they have everything, don't want anything or are just very selective about things. If you don't want to go down the easy route with gift vouchers or money, why not create a personalized photo calendar for them? They're easy to design, can be sent direct to you or your loved one and will be used throughout the year. It's a practical present with a lot of personality.

