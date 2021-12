Pokemon Legends: Arceus is apparently in a playable state according to the surprising source of singer Christina Aguilera. In a recent interview with Elle (via Nintendo Life), Aguilera discusses the recent Nintendo Switch advert she shot with her family, revealing that: "My daughter was able to fall in love with a new game. We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus." The singer/songwriter then goes on to say how visually striking the game is adding: "It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn."

