Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently performed some of his music at a meet & greet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and we’ve obtained some footage of that. Hardy kicked off an acoustic tour in Milwaukee, WI last Thursday. In the video, which you can see below, Hardy performed “No More Words” for the fans in attendance. The first leg of the tour ended on Sunday night in Des Moines, Iowa. The tour will pick back up again in January 2022 following the holidays.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO