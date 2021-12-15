ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Five Scenes Where Christian Bale Proved that He Was the Best Choice for Batman

By Michelle Siy
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have already seen countless of Batman films come to life throughout the years yet here we are still wanting more. The various actors who have donned the iconic black Batsuit have given us with their own interpretations to the DC Comics’ superhero, and were able to portray him during the...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Aaron Eckhart
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Ken Watanabe
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Christian Bale
The Independent

George Clooney embarrassed on live TV by child actor who dubs Christian Bale his favourite Batman

George Clooney was left embarrassed after a child actor in his new film dubbed Christian Bale his favourite Batman.Clooney was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, who stars in Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar. Clooney directed the coming-of-age drama, which also stars Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.During one point in the conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri who his favourite Batman was, expecting Ranieri to say Clooney – who notoriously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.“Christian Bale!” Ranieri excitedly replied, of the actor who played Batman after Clooney, leading his director to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Film Star
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Actors Who Should Play Orson Welles In A Biopic

Orson Welles continues to be considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. His masterpiece, Citizen Kane, is widely regarded as the best movie that has ever been made. Welles is also most prominently known for his radio adaptation of The War of the Worlds. His delivery of an alien invasion was supposedly so convincing that it caused quite a panic amongst listeners. According to The Telegraph, Orson Welles’ work on film changed cinema for the better. For one, he developed camera tricks in cinema that remain to be in use until today. He was also very creative with how he manipulated sound. On the late director’s legacy, IndieWire‘s Eric Kohn had this to say: “Welles’ legacy contains a similarly erratic appeal. Yes — the character whose persona has lasted the decades is resolutely catlike, not only in appearance but in fierce demeanor. Adored from his youth onward, Welles found a distinct set of collaborators with his Mercury Theater company early on, but had a rougher time figuring out how to work within the confines of the Hollywood studio system.” There have been a few biopics on the acclaimed director over the past decades, none of which have become highly popular. The most successful one, perhaps, was Me and Orson Welles, which received BAFTA nominations. If movie execs decided tomorrow to make a serious attempt at an Orson Welles biopic, here are a few casting suggestions we have for the role of the legendary director.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Total Film Magazine Reveals Best Looks at Batman and Catwoman

Today we got the best possible looks at Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz as Batman and Catwoman from The Batman as Total Film magazine dropped a look at the covers for their next issues on Twitter, according to Comicbook. Along with those two we also get a comics-art variant by fan-favorite artist Jock. These issues will be going on shelves on December 23.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Five Underrated Leonardo DiCaprio Performances in His Career

Leonardo DiCaprio has been acting consistently since his teenage years. He started his career in the early 1990s with regular roles on TV shows like Growing Pains and Parenthood. His transition to film started in 1993 with What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Other major roles followed, including Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, and The Man in the Iron Mask. As his career has progressed, he has earned more acclaim. He racked up Oscar bids for The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, and a trophy for The Revenant. His latest film, Don’t Look Up, gives him new material and another chance to earn accolades for a less serious turn. And he has yet another collaboration with director Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, in production, plus a biopic of Theodore Roosevelt with the famed director on tap after that. He’s been celebrated often, but what are the best performances he’s given that haven’t been appropriately feted? Read on for five underrated Leo roles that show him at the top of his game.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Films Involving The Cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home

In less than a month, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released in theaters, and the latest adventure involves Peter Parker battling numerous villains outside of the multi-verse. The highly anticipated feature also stars Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, Benedict Cumerbatch, and Willem DaFoe. This article will list the five terrible movies involving the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The only films exempt from this list are animated and superhero features. Let’s get started with the first movie:
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy