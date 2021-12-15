Five Scenes Where Christian Bale Proved that He Was the Best Choice for Batman

Orson Welles continues to be considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. His masterpiece, Citizen Kane, is widely regarded as the best movie that has ever been made. Welles is also most prominently known for his radio adaptation of The War of the Worlds. His delivery of an alien invasion was supposedly so convincing that it caused quite a panic amongst listeners. According to The Telegraph, Orson Welles’ work on film changed cinema for the better. For one, he developed camera tricks in cinema that remain to be in use until today. He was also very creative with how he manipulated sound. On the late director’s legacy, IndieWire‘s Eric Kohn had this to say: “Welles’ legacy contains a similarly erratic appeal. Yes — the character whose persona has lasted the decades is resolutely catlike, not only in appearance but in fierce demeanor. Adored from his youth onward, Welles found a distinct set of collaborators with his Mercury Theater company early on, but had a rougher time figuring out how to work within the confines of the Hollywood studio system.” There have been a few biopics on the acclaimed director over the past decades, none of which have become highly popular. The most successful one, perhaps, was Me and Orson Welles, which received BAFTA nominations. If movie execs decided tomorrow to make a serious attempt at an Orson Welles biopic, here are a few casting suggestions we have for the role of the legendary director.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO