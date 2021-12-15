ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Shooting investigation clears on I-285 S in DeKalb County

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQgfp_0dNHmjlJ00
I-285 shooting investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes have reopened on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County after a shooting investigation.

DeKalb County dispatch told Channel 2 Action News that officers arrived at the scene on the southbound lanes at Northlake Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

Channel 2 reached out to DeKalb County police for more information. We’re working to learn more about what happened.

Triple Team Traffic tracked backups on the interstate on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brookhaven police break up major drug operation

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department shut down a major drug operation thanks to a community tip, they announced Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A resident made a complaint in early December that kicked off the investigation. According to officials, a SWAT...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jury begins deliberating cop's case in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a "blunder of epic proportions" and did not have "a license to kill," a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tv News#Police#Dekalb County Dispatch#Channel 2 Action News#Triple Team Traffic#Wsbtv#Wsbradio#Mikeshieldswsb#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
105K+
Followers
80K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy