Shooting investigation clears on I-285 S in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes have reopened on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County after a shooting investigation.
DeKalb County dispatch told Channel 2 Action News that officers arrived at the scene on the southbound lanes at Northlake Parkway around 4:30 a.m.
Channel 2 reached out to DeKalb County police for more information. We’re working to learn more about what happened.
Triple Team Traffic tracked backups on the interstate on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
