UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.80.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO