Stocks

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Underweight

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) from...

www.streetinsider.com

pulse2.com

FedEx Stock (FDX): $312 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) have received a price target of $312 from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) have received a price target of $312 from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck increased the price target from $305 while keeping an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freeline (FRLN) PT Lowered to $12 at Stifel, Maintains 'Buy'

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha lowered the price target on Freeline (NASDAQ: FRLN) to $12.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medifast (MED) Declares $1.42 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medifast (NYSE: MED) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, or $5.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 8, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Assumes eBay (EBAY) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth assumes coverage on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $70.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Neutral

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.80.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Downgrades Sensata Technologies (ST) to Underperform

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Merck (MRK) to Neutral

UBS analyst Colin Bristow downgraded Merck (NYSE: MRK) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Downgrades Everbridge (EVBG) to Hold

Stifel analyst Parker Lane downgraded Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Downgrades AGCO Corporation (AGCO) to Hold

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil S. Gajrawala downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

