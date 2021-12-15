ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades MediaAlpha (MAX) to Neutral

 6 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $26.00). The analyst comments "MediaAlpha is one of the largest online customer acquisition platforms in the insurance industry,...

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades ResMed (RMD) to Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan upgraded ResMed (NYSE: RMD) from Sector Weight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Isabella Simonato downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $50.00 (from $67.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade SQM to Underperform from Neutral with a US$50/ADR price objective, down from US$67/ADR. Last night, Chile elected a new president, Mr. Gabriel Boric (far-left Apruebo Dignidad), who has an agenda that brings downside risks to SQM, in our view. His government program considers the creation of the National Lithium Corporation, a state-owned enterprise that will be in charge of developing the Lithium industry; and the implementation of a new governance of the salars. While higher taxes and interference of existing concessions are not formally considered, we believe they could be potentially be a risk for SQM. We thus cut our target 2022 EV/EBITDA multiple to 8x from 14x (50% of valuation), while we increase our WACC to 9.6% from 8.9% on higher Beta (at 1.5% from 1.3%) to reflect higher risk perception."
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades BrightView Holdings (BV) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong downgraded BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $15.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $116.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "It’s not the cleanest story in SMid-cap MedTech, but the risk-reward looks favorable enough for us to upgrade iRhythm to Overweight from Neutral. Even though the reimbursement situation has yet to be fully resolved, we think recent updates have narrowed the range of outcomes enough to give investors sufficient confidence to revisit the name and begin diving into core business trends. We think there’s a lot to be bullish on under the hood: (1) we’ve seen the company hold up much better than its SMid-cap peers during COVID-19, a key differentiator as Omicron fears add on to existing disruption from Delta; (2) a new CEO story with a proven operator, with Quentin expected to provide a clear direction for the strategy on both (a) untapped growth opportunities and (b) the path to profitability with or without a favorable reimbursement outcome; all coupled with (3) continued strength in the domestic symptomatic AF market. With a reasonable valuation relative to other high-growth peers, a solid setup for the company to execute in 2022+, and meaningful growth opportunities that represent upside to today’s numbers, we are increasing our December 2022 price target to $116 (from $100), or 9.0x 2023E EV/sales."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Hold

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $24.00 (from $30.00). The analyst comments "We are reducing our 12 mos. TP to $24 from $30 and downgrading shares to Hold from Buy, reflecting lower confidence in potential for revenue and margin upside across FY23. Fundamental improvement potential through FY23E appears appropriately reflected in consensus margin expectations. Earnings upside becomes more dependent on revenue acceleration/upside for which visibility is challenging and our confidence is low. Checks showing higher levels of outlet inventory vs. pre-pandemic levels raise concern of a return of promotional pressure to margins. We remain impressed with turnaround achievements and strategic direction and continue to see our prevailing estimates of $6bn sales and $0.82 EPS in FY23E as achievable. Lower confidence in upside potential, however, sobers our view of multiple potential, and we see risk/reward largely in balance. Our $24 target price reflects 16x EV/EBITDA on our FY23E estimate of $675mn."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Zscaler (ZS) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent stock price appreciation for ZS, we recommend that investors underweight existing positions in Zscaler’s stock. With recent high-profile security attacks highlighting the importance of improving enterprise security, we believe that investors have recently focused on security names like Zscaler. However, within this spotlight, we think that a pool of investors have become overly optimistic on valuations and have lifted security sector valuations. Thus, our new 4/Underperform rating reflects our updated view and new 12-month target price of $286."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Nutrien (NTR) at Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert initiates coverage on Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Downgrades Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson downgraded Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) from Strong Buy to Buy with a price target of $158.00 (from $175.00). The analyst comments "Given the potential for additional COVID waves driven by new variants (such as Omicron) and hospital staffing challenges to weigh on elective procedure volumes, ZBH is no longer our top pick. We believe that ZBH has executed well despite the pandemic, and we continue to believe in management's strategy and its turnaround. But the pandemic has extended the timeframe of ZBH's turnaround more than we had expected, and as a result we are downgrading ZBH shares to Buy from Strong Buy and lowering our price target to $158 from $175."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
etfdailynews.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Neutral

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.80.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Assumes eBay (EBAY) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth assumes coverage on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $70.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades SPX Flow (FLOW) to Neutral Following Takeover

Baird analyst Michael Halloran downgraded SPX Flow (NYSE: FLOW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
