Yum! Brands (YUM) PT Raised to $140 at Barclays

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein raised...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Yum! Brands Stock Extends Rally After Upgrade

The shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) are up 1.1% at $133.21, after the Taco Bell parent received an upgrade at Atlantic Equities to "overweight" from "neutral." The analyst in question said returns from restaurant chains could rise once again, and that the company, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut, is well-positioned to benefit from it.
StreetInsider.com

Signet Jewelers (SIG) PT Raised to $105 at BofA Securities

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BofA Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson raised the price target on Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) to $105.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating following results. The analyst noted sales momentum continues into the holiday but said a...
StreetInsider.com

Nike (NKE) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported Q2 EPS of $0.83, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $300 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $300.00 (from $290.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

IGM Biosciences (IGMS) PT Raised to $126 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton raised the price target on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) to $126.00 (from $101.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
etfdailynews.com

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $32.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.
StreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) PT Raised to $131 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) to $131.00 (from $129.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: NIO (NIO) PT Raised to $66 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao raised the price target on NIO (NYSE: NIO) to $66.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating. The analyst comments "We now expect NIO to book a small loss (nearly break-even net profit) in 2022, with a net loss of Rmb121mn versus a profit of Rmb3.1bn previously, largely due to continuous investment in distribution channels,volume promotion as well as - more importantly - R&D investment. Taking the aforementioned factors into consideration, we also expect NIO's net profit in 2023to reach Rmb8bn."
