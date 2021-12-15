ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viaplay Strikes Banijay Scripted Deal On Eve Of U.S. Launch; Firebird Pictures Signs Duo; German Networks Order Fake News And Patisserie Formats; Dave Serves Up More ‘Big Zuu’ – Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart
 4 days ago

Viaplay Strikes Mega Banijay Scripted Deal On Eve Of U.S. Launch

Ahead of its U.S. launch, NENT -owned Scandi streamer Viaplay has struck a mega deal with Banijay Rights for 250 hours worth of premium scripted Nordic content. Viaplay subs in the U.S. will have access to the likes of Norwegian culture-clash comedy Countrymen, Swedish high-school drama series A Class Apart and two eight-part series of Black Lake, along with the first two runs of Wallander and Wallander UK. Viaplay will launch towards the end of this month in the U.S. before rolling out in several European territories next year in an expansion bid. Banijay Rights’ Matt Creasey, who brokered the deal, said it will “become a cornerstone of Viaplay’s launch in the U.S.”

Firebird Pictures Signs Duo And Options Two Novels

Bodyguard exec Elizabeth Kilgarriff’s UK drama indie Firebird Pictures has hired a Director of Production and Development Executive,  while optioning journalist Gavanndra Hodge’s memoir The Consequences of Love and young novelist Hannah King’s Irish crime thriller She and I. Nikki Saunders joins from BBC Studios to head up production for the BBC Studios-backed outfit and Amazon’s The Rig script editor Andin Ngwa has also been signed. The novels have been optioned as Firebird enters production on two greenlit drama series, BBC1’s Wahala and Amazon Prime Video’s Wilderness.

German Networks Order Fake News And Patisserie Formats

German channel BR has become the first international network to license BBC Studios’ topical guessing game format Fakt Oder Fake ( Fact Or Fake), while RTL has ordered Endemol Shine Germany’s Masters of Sweet . The former from Sandrats Media Company involves celebrities filtering out facts from fake news as they are shown viral videos, sensational social media posts and newspaper headlines by the host. The original is about to air its third season on Austria’s ORF 1, having achieved solid ratings. “Fake news is such a hot topic in recent years and this series demonstrates that in a hilarious and entertaining way,” said BBC Studios’ André Renaud, Senior Vice President – Global Format Sales. Meanwhile, Masters Of Sweet will see professional pâtissier teams compete to create the perfect edible dream, from gigantic replicas to sculptures made from sugar, cake, ice-cream and chocolate.

UKTV ’s Dave Serves Up ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eats’ S3

UKTV channel Dave has recommissioned cooking format Big Zuu’s Big Eats for a third series. The show from ITV Studios label Boom, which boosted its audience by 63% for this year’s second series, follows the grime star as he cooks for celebrities including Rob Delaney and Maya Jama in his trusty food van. Series will three will see Zuu and counterparts Tubsy and Hyder take over unique hand-picked venues to treat celebrity guests to themed dining experiences.

Cpics, A New Streaming Outlet Focused On South Asian Fare, To Launch In U.S. In 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Cpics, a new subscription streaming outlet specializing in South Asian film and TV, is planning to launch in 2022. Backed by private equity firm Universal Entertainment Partners, the service says it will focus on “content curated and developed by leading independent South Asian creators for the South Asian diaspora.” Cpics will be available on a number of connected devices as well as major gateways like Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV. It will start out in the U.S. and then look to expand to other countries. Pricing has not been finalized. The executive team and programming slate for the...
International Insider: Scripted Boom Time; Omicron Wreaks Havoc; Netflix’s India Play; Holland To Banijay; Bye Bye Berry

Happy Friday International Insiders. Here is your final dose of the biggest international headlines and analysis of 2021 before we take a break until Jan 6. Thanks so much for your support this year and we hope you have a lovely Xmas and New Year. Oh and, as ever, to get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Scripted Boom Time  Start with the good news: Some good news to end the year before we move onto the bad as a mammoth BFI report showed 2021 is set to be a record-breaking year for high-end TV (HETV) and film...
Yet Another UK Studio Opens: Versa London Hosts Simon Cowell ITV Format ‘Walk The Line’

Yet another London studio quietly opened this week, hosting Simon Cowell’s ITV format Walk The Line, with plans to launch Leeds and Manchester sites next year. Versa Studios says it will cover 330,000 sq ft once the three sites are up-and-running. Versa London opened its doors last Sunday to host ITV format Walk The Line, which was created by Syco founder Cowell and has been stripped across this week. It has a 10,000 sq ft studio space and a further 20,000 sq ft of ancillary space including full production galleries, VIP dressing rooms, green rooms and production offices. The other sites will open...
As Channel 4 Comes Out Fighting Amid Sales Talk, Content Boss Ian Katz Details a Hectic, Historic Year (EXCLUSIVE)

It doesn’t get more ironic than the hand that’s been dealt the U.K.’s Channel 4. The publicly owned broadcaster set up by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — and known overseas as the creative incubator of shows like “Derry Girls” and “It’s a Sin” — is facing a potential sale by Boris Johnson’s government at the exact moment it delivers the highest content budget in its 39-year history and eyes a record-breaking £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in revenues for 2021. Ian Katz, chief content officer, tells Variety that £700 million is ear-marked for new shows in 2022 — a cash infusion that will...
Universal Music Publishing Group and Banijay Sign Exclusive Publishing and Production Agreement

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and Banijay signed an exclusive global music publishing and production agreement Thursday that seeks to maximize music-related revenues from the latter’s content catalogue. The deal reinforces UMPG’s foothold as a leading music publisher for film and TV content. More from Variety. 'Grantchester' Producer...
Reach TV Partners With Group Black to Produce and Distribute Original Series By Black Creators

ReachTV has sealed a partnership with Group Black to create “Group Black Originals,” which will support Black creators and content via airing on screens across the country in airports and hotels. Through the deal, both sides will collaborate on multiple original series to be distributed across ReachTV’s linear network of more than 2,500 owned screens in airports and over 1 million hotel rooms nationwide. ReachTV commits 17 million guaranteed viewers per month, and promises “a new ecosystem for Black creators to produce original content while receiving equitable pay, and access to funding and distribution opportunities that have long eluded them,” the...
BBC Studios Partners With Mercury On Music Formats; Banijay’s Terence Films Behind ‘Louis Braille’ Series; BBC Seeks North East Factual Show – Global Briefs

BBC Studios Partners With Mercury On Music Formats BBC Studios has struck a development deal with Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios to create a pipeline of music-driven shows. The partnership will see BBC Studios’ recently-restructured Documentary Unit work with Mercury on formats, series and feature docs within four main categories: social history, social purpose, specialist factual and factual entertainment. The pair will handle distribution of the projects on a case-by-case basis. Mercury launched last year after subsuming Universal’s former entertainment arm Eagle Rock Entertainment and the outfit is led by former BBC Children’s boss Alice Webb (pictured). Webb said: “When you...
ARD Bavarian channel first to pick up ORF1 comedy panel format Fact or Fake

German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), ARD’s free-to-air channel for Bavaria, has become the first international broadcaster to license BBC Studios’ format Fact or Fake. The 6×45’ version for BR, Fakt oder Fake, started production last month and is set to premiere in 2022. Fact or Fake,...
Banijay Rights Inks Package Deal With Viaplay Ahead of U.S. Launch

The deal will give Viaplay subscribers in the US access to a dozen of premium scripted titles from Banijay Rights’ hit Nordic drama titles, including Norwegian culture-clash comedy “Countrymen” which won two prizes at Canneseries last month, and “A Class Apart,” a drama series from Banijay Swedish label Jarowskij.
NENT streamer Viaplay stocks up on Scandi drama ahead of US launch

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group-owned streamer Viaplay has acquired a host of dramas from ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) and Banijay Rights ahead of its US launch this week. The package deal with ZDFE includes new series Grow (8×42′), a thriller about two brothers, and Huss (10×45′), inspired by Helene Tursten’s best-selling crime novels.
Korean Formats Agency Something Special Strikes Development Deal With MY Entertainment

As Korean formats continue their international expansion, Michael Yudin’s MY Entertainment has partnered with Seoul-based formats agency Something Special to cultivate more creative IP. “Ghost Adventures” production outfit MY Entertainment has struck a co-development deal with the Korean formats group, which was founded by Jin Woo Hwang (pictured, right), president...
Banijay Benelux Unveils SimpelZodiak MD; Directors UK Sets Next Chair And Vice-Chairs; OTF To Distribute Ryan Reynolds CBC Climate Doc – Global Briefs

Banijay Benelux Unveils SimpelZodiak MD Banijay Benelux has signed up Justine Huffmeijer as Managing Director of SimpelZodiak, which produces local versions of superbrands Hunted and Temptation Island. Reporting to Banijay Benelux CEO Peter Lubbers, Huffmeijer, who has previously worked for Benelux network RTL, where she also oversaw Temptation Island, will lead on the business operations and creative pipeline of SimpelZodiak and join the Banijay Benelux management board. Lubbers said she is “well-known for her entrepreneurial creative character and enthusiasm for the media industry.” Directors UK Sets Next Chair And Vice-Chairs Investigation Discovery’s See No Evil director Karen Kelly has been appointed Chair of UK trade body Directors UK....
‘Big Brother’ To Return To South Africa; Banijay Mega-Format Soon To Be Airing In 22 Markets

EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother is returning to South Africa 20 years after it debuted in the nation on M-Net channel Mzansi Magic. Banijay Rights’ smash format has experienced a Covid-induced sales boost and is currently airing 31 productions in 21 markets, with MultiChoice-owned network Mzansi taking the South African version for the first time since 2015. Produced by local indie Red Pepper Pictures, casting for what will be the fifth South African series has already commenced for the new season, which will air next year and was described as “the revival of a global phenomenon that continues to have an enduring appeal worldwide”...
HBO Strikes First-Look Deal With Texas Monthly

HBO is headed to the Lone Star State in search of material. The premium cabler has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Texas Monthly magazine. Under the deal, the publication will develop new projects with the premium cable outlet and its sibling streaming service HBO Max. The deal comes as HBO Max is at work on Love and Death, a Lionsgate TV-produced limited series based on a series of Texas Monthly articles by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom about an infamous 1980 murder case: the killing of Betty Gore by her friend Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Patrick...
German deal puts high price on Silver Lake network

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity investors are used to competing on price for a scarce asset. Silver Lake has flipped the script with its investment in Germany’s Software AG (SOWGn.DE), announced on Monday. The deal will see the U.S. technology investor buy a 344 million euro convertible note paying a 2% coupon, with the option of switching into equity at 20% above Friday’s closing price.
CNN’s Offices “Back To 2020” Covid Protocols Amid Winter Surge

Amid the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, CNN is closing all of its offices to employees who are not required to be there to do their jobs, in a signal of a “return to 2020” when it comes to pandemic protocols. CNN President Jeff Zucker announced the new policy in a memo to employees on Saturday. It also applies to Turner Sports and WarnerMedia Studios. “We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” Zucker wrote. “And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there.” He also said that they...
YouTube TV pulls Disney-owned channels after failing to reach deal

New York (CNN) — After failing to reach a deal with Disney, YouTube TV will not be able to distribute Disney (DIS)-owned channels such as ESPN and ABC on its platform, and has dropped the monthly subscription price to its platform by $15, to $49.99. Negotiations between the two...
‘SNL’: NBC Pulls Charli XCX Performance Due To Limited Crew Caused By Covid Caution

Charli XCX will not be performing on tonight’s Saturday Night Live as a result of issues around Covid. The pop star was set to be the musical guest for this evening’s performance, which is hosted by Paul Rudd. However, NBC pulled her performance as a result of the limited crew on tonight’s show, caused by Covid caution, she’s unable to perform. She said she was “devastated” by the news. “Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL my musical performance will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken,” she wrote on social media. “It can’t happen...
Germany Introduces Two-Week Quarantine For British Travelers As Omicron Surges In UK

Germany is introducing a two-week quarantine for incoming Brits from Monday following the surge in Omicron cases in the UK. The measures, which will be in place until at least January 3, will apply to all vaccinated British travellers but German nationals and residents will still be allowed to enter from the UK. A negative test will also be required. Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon have also been added to Germany’s high risk list with travel from those countries also scaled back. Germany reported 50,968 new Covid cases on Friday, but the number of deaths following a positive Covid test is on the...
Hulu Hires Overbrook’s Dougie Cash For Drama Role, Promotes Comedy Exec Kelci Parker

Hulu is bolstering its scripted ranks. The streamer has hired Overbrook Entertainment exec Dougie Cash for its drama team and promoted Kelci Parker on the comedy side. Cash becomes VP Drama, Hulu Originals. He was previously VP Development at Overbrook, where he served as a producer on All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Cobra Kai. Prior to that, he worked in post-production at Sony Pictures Entertainment and in production at MTV on shows such as MADE and Teen Mom. He will report to Head of Drama Sasha Silver. Parker becomes VP Comedy, Hulu Originals. Parker joined Hulu in 2020 and has...
