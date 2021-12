Berkanan Sap in Final Fantasy 14 is one of the most useful items you can get your hands on, though actually acquiring it will take a fair bit of work. You’ll have to grind or trade for it, and the traders in question only take one kind of currency. Berkanan sap gets used in a number of important crafting recipes, though, so if you plan on tackling some of Endwalker’s post-game challenges or crafting a lot, you’ll need plenty of it.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO