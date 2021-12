Ramsey got their second win of the season in big fashion on Saturday, topping Mulberry Grove 65-26 in the 7th Place game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament on Saturday. After building a 13-point lead in the first, Ramsey would break the game open in the second quarter, going into the locker room at halftime with a 41-13 lead. Mulberry Grove could only equal their offensive output from the first to the second half as Ramsey outscored the Aces 24-13 on their way to the 39-point win. Ramsey is now 2-7 on the season and will be off until January 3. Mulberry Grove is now 1-10 on the season and will be off until January 4.

