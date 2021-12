BEAUFORT — Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. The Saturday morning sunshine that is usually over the Olde Beaufort Farmers Market will turn into an evening with soft, twinkling lights, a nip in the air and holiday cheer. The Olde Fashioned Holiday Market began in 2015 with a small group of excited and dedicated original members OBFM. This first evening holiday market established what has become a seasonal event highly and excitedly anticipated by shoppers from near and far. This year’s market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4 until 8 p.m.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO