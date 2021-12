One awesomely killer Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is ready to take on all challengers with the deadly demon Akaza! The second season of the fan favorite anime series has finally kicked off a brand new arc with its newest episode, and that means fans finally got to see the fallout of the events from the Mugen Train arc first seen in the previous feature film and shared once more through the first seven episodes of the second season. This meant that fans came face to face with Akaza once more as he posed the final challenge to the fan favorite Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku.

