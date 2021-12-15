ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Top 10 Sales Pitch Tips For Crypto And Blockchain Businesses

By Lory Kehoe
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past fifteen years (seven of which have been in blockchain and crypto), I've been fortunate to work for a global bank, a blockchain and crypto startup, and two global management consulting firms. I've been on both sides of the boardroom table when it comes to sales pitches. Based on...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Blockchain Analytics Firm Nansen Raises $75M Series B Led by Accel, To Help Investors And Businesses Gain Competitive Insights Into Emerging Crypto Trends

• Nansen’s platform combines on-chain data with a proprietary database of activity across 100M+ blockchain wallets to provide real-time, actionable insights for investors and financial institutions on the expanding blockchain ecosystem• Investment will be used to accelerate hiring and the development of new innovative product offerings for retail and institutional customers, as well as to expand Nansen’s global presence.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Pitch#Salesforce#Linkedin#Startup#Microsoft Teams#Google Hangouts
coinspeaker.com

Blockchain Metaverses and VR Headset Sales

We are currently witnessing a merging of Augmented Reality (AR), Extended Reality (XR), and Virtual Reality (VR), and other ecosystems into one big mesh (the Universal Metaverse). Let’s face it. Metaverses are the in-thing. Almost everywhere you turn, there is something or someone who says the word. Before we get...
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Archethic Blockchain Burns 90% of their Native Tokens — a Crypto First

The project has adopted a deflationary tokenomic model to ensure network sustainability. A new blockchain project called Archethic has become the first project to burn 90% of their total token supply — within just 6 months of launch of their Mainnet Beta. The unprecedented mass burn of the $UCO...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Adoption of Crypto & Blockchain Goes Way Beyond Financial Markets

Analysts believe that a ‘wave of decentralization’ is approaching, thanks to exponential growth in blockchain adoption across the globe. Multiple sectors, particularly the financial ones, are converging to adapt the underlying technology behind cryptocurrency, aka ‘blockchain.’ Interestingly, the federal authorities are certain about blockchain adoption, but they are wary of crypto as an investment class.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonews.com

State-Owned Investment Giant Mubadala Invests In Crypto, Blockchain-Based Ecosystem

In a move that could potentially inject billions of dollars into the global crypto markets, Abu Dhabi’s leading state-owned holding Mubadala Investment Company is acknowledging it has started to invest its assets in cryptocurrencies and their surrounding blockchain-based ecosystem. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, made the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Eurogamer.net

Peter Molyneux is creating a blockchain business sim

Peter Molyneux's next project is "an innovative new game that pushes the boundaries of blockchain gaming." Named Legacy and developed by 22cans, it boasts being the first ever blockchain business sim. Legacy will be "a creative entrepreneur's dream come true, an opportunity for players to build their very own business,...
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Crypto at the Point of Sale: Bitcoin Versus Stablecoins

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday (Dec. 9) that he wants to allow businesses to pay state fees with cryptocurrencies. He’d be wise to include stablecoins like USD Coin among them. Celebrities and athletes like (most recently) the Rams’ star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are taking their salaries...
MARKETS
massivelyop.com

Kickstarter goes crypto with new decentralized blockchain protocol

Just in case you didn’t already distrust Kickstarter enough, the company has announced plans to pivot to crypto in an attempt to recapture relevance, and it won’t hurt that a large portion of the base of people ready and willing to throw money at dreams and schemes nowadays are already enmeshed in the crypto life.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Loopring: An Ethereum Blockchain Crypto Tracking ETH Upside Potential

This post was written exclusively for Investing.com. Bitcoin continues trending lower; Ethereum consolidates. Loopring: worth more than 99.6% of the asset class. After a few weeks of wild price swings, cryptocurrencies have calmed. The latest highs in Bitcoin and Ethereum came on Nov. 10, when the leading crypto rose to just shy of $70,000 per token. Ethereum flirted with over $4,900 on the day that both digital coins put in bearish reversal patterns on the daily charts.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

How Are Companies Leveraging Blockchain Technology?

Of late, Blockchain has become a family term among the people who love or even hate digital currencies. We hear many of the business leaders and top techie people talk about it daily. When they talk about this technology, they refer to the emerging trends as seen in their businesses. They talk about using it for making a digital transformation regarding businesses. We often hear about Blockchain as technology in these discussions. However, many feel that one can find too many applications going beyond digital currencies and fiat-based finance. In this post, we will be looking at how Blockchain technology is sold like hotcakes in different organizations. We will check the way companies today are leveraging this technology in various aspects of their day-to-day business. You can even explore on sites like bitcoin up official website. Now, let’s start digging deep into this in the following paragraphs:
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Top 5 NFT Collections on a Blockchain Ecosystem

NFTs have had a significant influence on the growing popularity of the crypto market and has established itself as one of the fastest growing sub-sectors. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a premiere example of a “blue-chip” NFT with high utility, consistently ranking at the top in terms of daily sales volume on marketplaces such as NonFungible.com or OpenSea.com. Oni Squad, a new NFT gaming collection, with a unique foundation that differentiates it from the rest.
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

Top 5 Social Media Marketing Tips for Businesses

Whether you have a startup or you inherit one, you cannot deny the fact that social media will now be an essential part of your marketing strategy. However, it is very easy to go wrong on social media, and this can have a negative impact on your brand. So, we’re going to give you a quick rundown of the top five ways through which you can make your strategy work.
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

Are the Crypto Markets on the Verge of an Altseason? Here Are the Metrics To Watch, According to Blockchain Researcher

As the crypto markets move sideways, a prominent blockchain researcher is analyzing whether another “altseason” could be on the horizon. Head of research blockchain intelligence firm IntoTheBlock Lucas Outumuro notes in a recent newsletter that Ethereum’s (ETH) price against Bitcoin (BTC) has just hit a 42-month high. He points out...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Financial Vision For 2022: Stock Market, Crypto, Taxes And Inflation

The past year has been a volatile ride amongst all facets of life. As our brave new world begins to accept the pandemic standard and government interventions lift, there are a few educated predictions for what will transpire in 2022. Given the uncertainty of life since March of 2020, there...
STOCKS
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
90K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy