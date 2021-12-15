ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

John Palmer: This Christmas season is one to enjoy

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Because Woodlands residents are somewhat older and better educated than most West Virginians and because we are a community, we will, IMO, have a somewhat more pleasant Christmas. Case in point: vaccinations. When the Pfizer vaccine became available, we — virtually all of us — lined up and got...

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
935wain.com

Senator Max Wise: We Are One Kentucky Family This Christmas Season

In light of the tragic aftermath of the severe weather that swept across the Commonwealth last weekend, instead of delivering season’s greetings and wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas, my message takes a different tone. I pray that your Christmas season is filled with love and blessings, and you will remember the reason for the season. However, as we all know, many of our fellow Kentuckians are facing unimaginable pain, grief, and loss. That includes our neighbors here in the 16th District.
KENTUCKY STATE
Joplin Globe

John Newby: Christmas season perfect time to let vision run wild

Marcus Aurelius is credited with saying, “The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.” This statement is true on many levels. The happiness and future of your community also depend upon the quality of our thoughts and actions. Leaders and even entire communities struggle with making meaningful and impactful decisions, often due to the fear of failure. The human mind will often avoid situations that instill fear. However, it is leaders and communities willing to overcome the fear of the unknown that will make great strides.
FESTIVAL
WLOX

Visitors enjoy Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone’s eyes lit up as they watched boats filled with Christmas Lights float by on Gulfport Lake. The Christmas on the Bayou boat parade started at waters near the Bayou Vista Golf Course, then to the marine and back to the course to share holiday cheer.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
keysweekly.com

JOHN BARTUS: CHRISTMAS MUSIC

One of the many things I love about the Holiday Season is the infiltration of Christmas songs on the radio (or people’s playlists). There are so many wonderful songs that bring back fond memories of childhood Christmases and that special feeling of goodwill. Sadly, the songs featured in this column are none of those.
CHRISTMAS, FL
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
inmaricopa.com

Helping senior loved ones enjoy the holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s an ideal time to start planning for the festivities. Enjoying the holiday cheer will help maintain a positive mindset, which, in turn, helps one stay healthier. Keeping one’s body, mind, and spirit in top shape is a priority for a happy life. The holidays are an emotional time that is usually associated with family, from the time we’re kids anticipating all the colorfully wrapped presents we’re going to get to our adult lives, making the magic happen for our own kids. For some seniors who have lost a spouse or close friend or may not live close to their families, however, the holidays can seem to point a magnifying glass at the sadness and isolation they are experiencing. If you feel a loved one is experiencing sadness or depression around this time of year, try some of these steps:
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Last Christmas#Elderly People#West Virginians#Pfizer#Salk#Covid
prosperpressnews.com

Cornerstone allows families to enjoy the season

This holiday season, people are often swept up in the busyness of preparations. For families who are struggling financially, however, this season can be filled with stress and sadness as they may not be able to provide gifts for their children. Cornerstone Assistance Network provides for many of these families, allowing them to focus on the joy of the season.
PROSPER, TX
indianapublicmedia.org

Enjoy the holiday season with special programming on WTIU

Charlie Brown, music specials, Call the Midwife, and more! Enjoy our holiday programming lineup:. America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: US Capitol Christmas Tree. In search of the perfect Christmas tree for the US Capitol, Chuck Leavell travels to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests to follow the journey—from selection and cutting to ornament making and community celebrations—of what will become the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from Colorado to Washington DC.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: The disturber of the peace

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Michael J. Brooks In a seminary class, the late Dr. Frank Stagg made a shocking comment: “We Baptists love Paul more than we love Jesus!” After letting his word sink in, he continued: “Paul is the apostle of grace. He said we couldn’t earn salvation, only accept […]
ALABASTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox11online.com

Enjoy the magic of the holiday season in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – The magic of the holiday season is shining brightly in Oshkosh. Celebration of Lights celebrates 20 years in 2021!. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent Monday morning in Oshkosh to check out the display. Do you have a colorful lights display to show off? Or did...
OSHKOSH, WI
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Palatial parsonages? You cannot serve both God and money.

Regarding “Some Texas religious leaders live in lavish, tax-free estates thanks to obscure law,” (Dec. 9): My values are reflected in my Christian heritage, so the article about the lavish parsonages owned by churches troubled me. Have the church leaders not read, “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24; Luke 16:13)? When a friend is considering joining a church, I suggest that they look at the residence where the church leader lives and at the vehicle he drives. If those are far more expensive than my friend’s house or vehicle, then they may need to look elsewhere for a church to join.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy