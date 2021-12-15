Stephen A. “Gun” Wilson, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Newcomb) Wilson for 53 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William and Patricia (McMahon) Wilson. He was a Deck Hand for Hydro Dredge and also a supervisor and driver for West Shore Health Center. Stephen was the beloved father of Stephen A. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Tamara and Christopher L. Wilson and his wife Jaime; brother of Marcia Hudon; grandfather of Alyssa Orellana, Ashley Wilson, Dion Wilson, Raya Wilson, Kade Wilson; great grandfather Alessandra Orellana and Esmeralda Orellana. He was the brother of the late Larry Wilson and Philip Wilson. A visitation will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10-12 noon with a service to follow at 12 noon in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. The family has requested that all attendees please wear a mask.

