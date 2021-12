Demonstrating faith in the successful publicity strategies engineered since she joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2020 just as the pandemic lockdown took hold, the organization said Thursday that it has promoted Jennifer Davidson to Chief Communications Officer. Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, to whom she will continue to report, made the announcement. Davidson has served as EVP Communications since joining the Academy staff in March 2020. In this expanded role, she will continue to oversee publicity and corporate communications campaigns, including the Oscars and internal membership communications, as well as press outreach for the organization’s year-round programming,...

