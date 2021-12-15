Reporter Update: Election Audit Battle Moves To Court

>Bill To Ban Private Money From Pennsylvania Elections Passes House. (Harrisburg, PA) - The Pennsylvania House has given final approval to a bill to ban private funding of elections. The 113-90 vote was along party lines, with all Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats opposed. A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has said he opposes the bill in its current form. The measure was rooted in Republicans' frustration over how $35 million of private money that flowed into the state to support elections last year reached only 24 of 67 counties. The bill now goes to the Senate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO