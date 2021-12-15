ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Reporter Update: Election Audit Battle Moves To Court

Cover picture for the articleBeginning today, the Commonwealth Court will hear a case brought...

istvan balogh
3d ago

Just think about this without being a republican nor Democrat for a moment , just think about this Pa AG is blocking an audit of the 2020 election results?? Why block an audit when He said that this is was most secure and honest election in history?? By this partisan hack knows very well that if there’s an independent audit then the facts will come out that their was massive massive voter fraud perpetrated By dominion machines and the Evil Democratic Communist Party et-el——- We must assure that the Democratic Communist Party can’t steal another election like they did on November 3rd 2020!!!

Verdad
4d ago

A democrat trying to block an election audit, imagine that... You'd think that if an AG was 100% certain that the elections in their state were handled properly then they would be demanding such an audit... which tells me that maybe the AG isn't 100% certain....

istvan balogh
3d ago

FYI, We don’t live in a Democracy, We are a Representative Republic, we’re not a Democracy like the left wing keeps screaming.. no where in the Constitution nor any papers that the forefathers written is the mention of Democracy ever mentioned other then by Thommad

