ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s and 70s to end the week

By Myles Henderson
WTKR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. 60s and 70s on the way… Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. A stray shower is possible but most...

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Warmup
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wintry mix continues

A storm is moving across New England bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. After less than an inch of snow and/or sleet in Boston, precipitation will turn to rain this evening. That mixing and rain will try to push all the way back into the Worcester area at night, perhaps leading to trace amounts of freezing rain/ice in central and western MA. It will also compact the 1-2″ of snow expected between I-95 and I-495. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect west of 128 through Sunday morning to alert us to the possibility of slippery travel. If you are heading to any holiday parties tonight, make sure you dress in warm and also water resistant layers! Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s through tonight.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming trend for the week of Christmas

The main weather story this morning is the frigid feel to the air. Most of our communities have dipped to the single digits and teens across the state. Luckily, our winds are fairly light thanks to high pressure in place, but those wind chills are still in the single digits for a good chunk of Kansas. You will want a few extra layers out the door this morning.
WICHITA, KS
KETK / FOX51 News

Sunday Forecast: The week ahead starts cold and ends warm

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually clear out from north to south. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: N 10 mph. TOMORROW: Clouds increase throughout the day. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NE 10 mph. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High: 49. Wind: NE 5 mph. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 36. High: […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Temperatures plummet throughout the day Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday evening! A strong cold front is headed our way tonight into tomorrow morning. Ahead of it, off and on scattered showers continue for the rest of this evening and tonight. Rain will become more widespread with heavy downpours at times mainly 4 AM - 4 PM Sunday. Around 0.5-1" of rain is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Another warm-up possible by the end of the week

Anyone heading out this morning might want to find that ice scraper. Frost has developed as low temperatures dropped into the lower 20s and upper 10s. Give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape the windshields and get the defroster working. SUNDAY. We will see temperatures reach around 40 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Pattern Expected Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...
MIAMI, FL
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Plummeting temperatures this afternoon along with much needed rain

A strong cold front will move through the area today bringing in more rain and dramatically colder air. After starting in the 60s this morning, temperatures will plummet to the low 40s by midday. Expect widespread rain through midday with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Rainfall totals expected to be between .5" and 1.00". Winds will ramp up today, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. This will lead to wind chills this afternoon in the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
KRIS 6 News

A week of heat and humidity terminated by strong cold front

A Canadian air mass plunged into Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon, plunging temperatures from the 80s to the 60s by sunset, and into the 40s by daybreak on Sunday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms should prevail through early Monday. Expect a slow warm-up next week under fair skies.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings lead to a warm afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings will give way to a gradual warming trend over the next several days. Unsettled weather arrives by the middle of next week with precipitation chances across much of the region. TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear with...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy