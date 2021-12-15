'Fast and Furious 10' gets new release date

Fans of the fastest film saga will have to wait until 2023 to see Fast and Furious 10. The next installment in the saga of Fast and Furious from Universal Pictures will take a small detour before reaching its final destination: the movie theater. The tenth chapter of the long ode to fast cars, stunts that defy physics and family will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. It was supposed to be out a month early, on April 7, 2023, but so the film secures a place in the summer blockbuster season! Universal will take advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company to launch an as yet untitled animated film. There are no details yet, except that it comes from the studio behind it Shrek and which promises to be an “event”.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO