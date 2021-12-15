ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Fast and Furious 10' gets new release date

sacramentosun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 15 (ANI): 'Fast and Furious' fans have to wait a little more to see the 10th installment of the action film as Universal has pushed back the release date. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Fast & Furious 10 postponed, Universal Pictures confirms

Bad news for all fans of the Fast & Furious: the Universal officially announced that the arrival in the hall of the next chapter, Fast & Furious 10, has been officially postponed. The project would have arrived on the big screen in the middle of spring 2023 but, unfortunately, Universal...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Fast and Furious 10 has been postponed

Fans of the fastest film saga will have to wait until 2023 to see Fast and Furious 10. The next installment in the saga of Fast and Furious from Universal Pictures will take a small detour before reaching its final destination: the movie theater. The tenth chapter of the long ode to fast cars, stunts that defy physics and family will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. It was supposed to be out a month early, on April 7, 2023, but so the film secures a place in the summer blockbuster season! Universal will take advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company to launch an as yet untitled animated film. There are no details yet, except that it comes from the studio behind it Shrek and which promises to be an “event”.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Universal Pushes ‘Fast & Furious 10’ To May 2023

Screeeeeech! Pump the breaks! Fast & Furious 10, which had been set to open on April 7th 2023, has been pushed back six weeks. Universal Pictures now plans to open Vin Diesel’s latest on May 19th. It takes the spot of a previously-announced untitled Univeral event film. No reason...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Forspoken Release Date and New Trailer

Today at The Game Awards, Square Enix and Luminous Productions unveiled the Forspoken release date and debuted a new trailer that you can watch by scrolling down!. The Forspoken release date has been set for May 24, 2022. The trailer was introduced by Forspoken star Ella Balinska, who plays protagonist Frey Holland, and actor Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead series), who has joined the cast as the ruthless Tanta Prav.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cogconnected.com

Phasmophobia Update Gets a Release Date-and It’s Soon

The Update, Called Cursed Possessions, Is Considered a Minor Update. Phasmophobia previously hinted and teased at a holiday update via their Trello board. Now we’ve got official word of what will be happening, as well as when the update will be released. Turns out, this free update, called Cursed...
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Sundance witchcraft chiller “YOU WON’T BE ALONE” gets a trailer, poster and new release date

Starring THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO’s Noomi Rapace, it’s now set to arrive in theaters next spring. Focus Features releases YOU WON’T BE ALONE April 1, 2022 following its world premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival. Award-winning short filmmaker Goran Stolevski makes his feature writing/directing debut on the movie, which also stars Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert (IN FEAR, RATCHED), Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud and Sara Klimoska. The synopsis: “Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th-century Macedonia, YOU WON’T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.”
MOVIES
zeldadungeon.net

Zelda-Like Title, Tunic, Gets Release Date and New Trailer

The Zelda wheelhouse may not have spawned a nifty genre name like “metroidvania,” but its influence is everywhere. Recent standouts like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Oceanhorn 2 have kept Zelda fans fed between mainline games just fine. One title that has had fans in anticipation for almost two years now is Tunic (stylized TUNIC). As of the night of The Game Awards, it is set for release. Tunic will arrive on Xbox Series consoles and Steam on March 16th, 2022. Developer Andrew Shouldice and publisher Finji games also dropped a fresh trailer to accompany the release date announcement through its official Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

‘Bloodhunt’ Battle Royale Gets a New Trailer and New Spring 2022 Release Date

Sharkmob‘s upcoming third-person vampire battle royale game, Bloodhunt, set within the Vampire: The Masquerade universe got a new trailer at The Game Awards. Featured in this trailer were loads of new customizable options, bloodshed, and a new Spring 2022 release date. A third person free-to-play, savage Battle Royale experience...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
John Cena
Person
Dwayne Johnson
nintendoeverything.com

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games gets release date, new trailer

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games has been given its final release date. It will launch on June 7, 2022 in North America, June 10 in Europe, and June 17 in Oceania, NIS America revealed today. For more on Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, check out the following overview:. An escape adventure and...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Windjammers 2 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

The original Windjammers was a fantastic arcade and Neo-Geo game that actually gained a lot of modern-day traction thanks to current-day re-releases. Games like Disc Jam did what they could to replicate it in a 3D space, but nothing could quite top the overhead 2D action of the original. The Switch in particular seemed like a great platform for it with its emphasis on local co-op and the franchise got a new lease on life. The announcement of a sequel a few years ago was exciting and something that caught a lot of folks off-guard, but as they did with Streets of Rage 4, Dotemu did what they could to create something that works as both an extension of the original game and a whole new release at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Ani#Universal
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy