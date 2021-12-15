ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

EU expects full grain data from January after French glitch

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Weekly figures on European Union exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products should be complete from the start of January after a technical problem led to partial data...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-UK Brexit minister Frost resigns -Mail on Sunday

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned over the "political direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported. "Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter. Frost,...
U.K.
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Paris#Eu#French#Reuters#The European Commission
Agriculture Online

China back to buy French wheat, barley after price slide -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese importers have made fresh purchases of French wheat and barley this week following a slide in prices, with around 10 large vessels thought to have been booked, five European traders said on Friday. The volume was on top of another round of deals about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina plans controls on corn, wheat export volumes

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's government established a system on Friday to control export volumes of corn and wheat, a move aimed at preventing domestic shortages of the grains and to tamp down food prices amid swirling inflation. The resolution - published in the official gazette - said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina caps corn, wheat exports in bid to tamp down prices

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Argentine government on Friday capped the volume of corn and wheat for the 2021/22 cycle that can be exported, in a bid to head off domestic grains shortages and tamp down rising food values ​​in the country, which is battling high inflation.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French wheat shipments outside European Union at three-year low in November

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month reached their lowest for a November since the 2018/19 season as shipments to China slowed following a brisk October, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 802,700 tonnes in...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Glitch
The Independent

Despite Christmas truce, EU, UK still fight over Brexit deal

One year after the Brexit trade deal was supposed to end acrimony between the European Union and the departed United Kingdom, both sides showed Friday that theirs is still a relationship tainted by bad blood and accusations of bad faith.They did postpone talks on their continued deep-seated differences into the New Year, a welcome respite since their trade negotiations last year slipped deep past countless deadlines and into Christmas Eve before an awkward compromise was found.But on a day when the 27-nation bloc was counting on some positive feedback for what it saw as a breakthrough proposal to regulate...
EUROPE
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise 22.2% so far in 2021/22 to 29.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 29.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 22.2% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 15.3 million tonnes of wheat, 5.1 million tonnes of barley and 8.4 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil 2021/22 sugar output seen down sharply; adverse weather cited

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes in the previous cycle, as adverse weather conditions hit the current sugarcane crop, industry group Unica said on Thursday. According to Unica, sugarcane processing should total...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds in extra trade

(Updates with Australian Treasurer's comments on China) LONDON/SYDNEY Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia have signed a free trade deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. The elimination...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy